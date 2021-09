South Africa and Zimbabwe might be neighbouring countries but when it comes to doing battle on a football field no love is lost as the two sides have a long history of going toe to toe for the full 90 minutes. However, a new man at the helm, a few new faces and a solid Zimbabwean team will surely have fans looking forward to this Fifa World Cup qualifier, at the National Sports stadium in Harare on Friday, September 3 at 15h00, writes Byron Lukas.