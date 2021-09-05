CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Argentina trio Emi Martinez, Gio Lo Celso and Cristian Romero start against Brazil despite receiving deportation order

By Daniel Edwards
goal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Premier League-based players are accused of giving false information to health authorities after flying in from Caracas. Three Argentina players who have been ordered to leave Brazil after breaking quarantine regulations have nevertheless been cleared to play Sunday's World Cup qualifier. Emiliano Martinez, Emiliano Buendia, Cristian Romero and Giovani...

www.goal.com

Soccergoal.com

Messi unscathed after Venezuela horror tackle as Argentina prepare to face Brazil

The two nations meet in the Superclasico de las Americas for the first time since the Copa America final and La Albiceleste's star man should feature. Lionel Messi came through Argentina's Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifier against Venezuela unscathed after an injury scare, coach Lionel Scaloni confirmed ahead of his side's clash with Brazil on Sunday.
Public HealthYardbarker

Brazil-Argentina match stopped to detain players who violated COVID rules

A scene that could only take place in 2021 unfolded during Sunday’s World Cup qualifier match between Argentina and Brazil, as several players were detained for violating COVID-19 regulations. The Associated Press (h/t theScore) reported prior to the match that four players from the English Premier League were ordered by...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

You can't stop us! Argentina players in the Premier League set to IGNORE orders not to go on international duty... with Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez confirming he'll travel and team-mate Buendia set to follow suit along with Spurs stars

The Premier League's Argentinian players are set to defy orders not to travel on international duty in a remarkable split between club and country. Villa keeper Emi Martinez on Saturday night confirmed he was travelling to play despite the Premier League's refusal to release players and manager Dean Smith urging him to stay.
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Aston Villa duo Emi Martinez and Emi Buendia planning to join up with Argentina

Emi Martinez and Emi Buendia are planning to join Argentina for international duty against the wishes of Aston Villa and the Premier League Goalkeeper Martinez has confirmed he will link up with his country while the PA news agency understands Villa’s record signing Buendia is also due to travel to South America for the World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela, Brazil and Bolivia.Under current Covid-19 guidance, without an exemption, they will be forced to quarantine for 10 days on their return and would miss Villa’s Premier League games against Chelsea and Everton and most likely the Carabao Cup trip to Stamford...
TennisPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Open order of play on Wednesday

NEW YORK, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Order of play on the main show court on the 10th day of the U.S. Open on Wednesday (play starts at 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, prefix number denotes seeding):. ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM. Emma Raducanu (Britain) v 11-Belinda Bencic (Switzerland) 4-Alexander Zverev (Germany) v Lloyd...
Premier Leaguetothelaneandback.com

Tottenham set to allow Cristian Romero and Lo Celso to travel for international duty

Tottenham to allow Romero and Lo Celso to travel for international duty. According to Daily Mail, Tottenham are set to reluctantly allow Cristian Romero and Giovani Lo Celso to travel for international duty. The duo will be a part of the Argentina squad that are defying the Premier League’s stance on not allowing players to travel to ‘red list’ countries for the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers.
SoccerWorld Soccer Talk

Argentina cruise against Venezuela as Brazil stay perfect

Montevideo (AFP) – Argentina maintained their unbeaten start to their World Cup qualifying campaign, cruising to a 3-1 victory at 10-man Venezuela on Thursday night. But Brazil continued their perfect start to qualifying with a seventh win out of seven as Everton Ribeiro scored the only goal in a 1-0 away victory over Chile.
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Emi Martinez admits he never wanted to join Arsenal

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez has revealed that he never wanted to move to Arsenal back in 2010. The Argentine joined the Gunners from Independiente as a youngster, making 30 appearances - as well as going out on loan to six different clubs - before leaving for Villa this time last year.

