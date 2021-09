We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. There is no question that Serena Williams is the GOAT, and isn’t afraid to go big both on and off the court. From her boundary-pushing tennis attire to jaw-dropping red carpet choices and incredible moves on the court, the athlete is an inspiration to millions. So, it should come as zero surprise that her interior design choices are also bold, beautiful, and completely show-stopping — just like her.