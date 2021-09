Sampson (0-2) allowed two runs on six hits and one walk while striking out two over five innings in a loss to the Reds on Tuesday. Making his second start and sixth appearance with the Cubs this season, Sampson allowed a pair of solo homers, but that was the extent of the damage. His ERA and WHIP now sit at 2.20 and 1.16, respectively. His numbers at Triple-A Iowa this season paint a sobering picture, in particular the 19 homers allowed in 81.2 innings with the affiliate (homers were a massive problem for Sampson in 2019 as well). He could make another start next week or move to the bullpen depending on the status of Keegan Thompson (shoulder).