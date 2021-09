Ashby is listed as the starter for Sunday's game against the Twins, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports. Ashby was recalled by the Brewers last weekend, and he allowed two hits and a walk while striking out four in two scoreless innings against the Nationals on Sunday. He has a 4.15 ERA in 8.2 innings this year and is in line to make his fourth start of the season in Sunday's series finale at Target Field.