Royals' Wade Davis: Clean inning Saturday

Staumont (3-2) allowed an unearned run on one hit and one walk while striking out two over 1.1 innings, earning the win over Seattle on Friday. The right-hander returned from a one-day absence on the COVID-19 injured list, and he was able to get out of the 11th inning after Richard Lovelady left two on with two outs. Staumont returned for the 12th to protect a two-run lead, and while he yielded one run on a groundout, he was able to finish off the marathon win. The 27-year-old now has a 3.33 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 59:22 K:BB through 51.1 innings, filling a versatile, high-leverage role out of the bullpen.