Royals' Wade Davis: Clean inning Saturday
Davis struck out the side in a perfect inning in Saturday's 10-7 loss to the White Sox. The 35-year-old has had some inconsistent performances lately, allowing seven runs (six earned) in his last seven innings. Davis was able to put in a good effort Saturday, but he's remained on the outside looking in when it comes to high-leverage opportunities. He owns a 6.42 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 36:16 K:BB with two saves, two holds, a blown save and an 0-3 record through 40.2 innings this year.www.cbssports.com
