CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

Side Angle Side creates gabled home in Austin for an architectural photographer

By Jenna McKnight
Dezeen
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDark grey walls and a crisp silhouette define a residence created by US firm Side Angle Side for Texas-based architectural photographer Casey Dunn. Located in an East Austin neighbourhood, the three-bedroom Casa Casey rises two levels and totals 1,900 square feet (177 square metres). It was designed for a discerning...

www.dezeen.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Maine State
Austin, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Austin, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Casey Dunn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interior Design#Exercise#Side Angle Side#Lake Flato Architects#Furman Keil Architects#Clayton Little#Studio Balcones Lighting#Paterson Electric
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Related
Interior Designyankodesign.com

This 3D architectural design envisions a modernist villa designed for a family of five in the hills of San Sebastián, Spain!

Rico Villa is a cantilevered, modernist architectural 3D visualization designed for a family of five in the mountains of San Sebastián, Spain. Known for their modernist structures that flair with midcentury elements, the latest from architectural visual designers, Amirhossein Nourbakhsh and Mohammadreza Norouz envisions a contemporary villa for a family of five in the hills of San Sebastián, Spain. In collaboration with Didformat Studio, the two designers took to the rich natural surroundings of the mountains for inspiration throughout the design process. Towering right above a calm pond, Rico Villa is a bilevel, cantilevered concrete structure with an idyllic, midcentury personality.
Visual ArtDezeen

AIM Architecture adds slide-like staircase to Shanghai store In the Park

Shanghai studio AIM Architecture has inserted a red staircase that resembles a children's slide in the middle of this clothing store to create a playful interior. Named In the Park, the Shanghai store was designed to reflect the playfulness of the clothing brand while drawing on the layout of traditional Chinese parks.
Milwaukee, WIUrban Milwaukee

MKE Listing: Beautiful East Side Home

This is a true architectural gem! You will be wowed when you enter the beautiful foyer. Gorgeous stained hardwood floors. Many windows in every room provides an abundance of natural light. First floor boasts living room, den, formal dining room and family room with stone gas fireplace and plaster rope moldings. Schonbek chandeliers and sconces thought out the home. Updated kitchen with Viking appliances, marble, backsplash, leads to spacious butler’s pantry. The grand Cyril Colnik Iron Artistry staircase leads to upper level with four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and ballroom with Terrazzo floors. Large finished room and half bath in the lower level with additional storage & laundry rooms This is a corner lot with two car attached garage and fenced in private backyard with patio. Only blocks from the lake and Downer.
DesignDezeen

Live panel on architecture and art with Carsten Höller and Stefano Boeri

Dezeen is teaming up with Salone del Mobile to stream a live talk on the interplay of art and architecture. Watch live from 3:00pm Milan time. Dezeen's collaboration with Salone del Mobile will see us live stream a panel discussion in its Open Talks series, curated by Maria Cristina Didero, every day this week during Supersalone.
Missouri StatePosted by
KICK AM 1530

Everything Left Inside $80 Million Glass Mansion in Missouri

This $80 million mansion has is a step back in time and is covered in glass windows. Located in Branson West, Missouri and overlooks Table Rock Lake. At first glance you would think that this is a hotel, but nope this is a home that was built in 1990 by Robert Plaster, founder and former chief executive officer of Empire Gas. The home is an enormous five level, 25,000 square foot glass home. In addition to the 20+-car garage (which is 8,000 square feet), the house has four offices, 12 guest suites, 2 master bedroom suites, a helicopter landing pad (cause why not), and a shooting range.
Houston Chronicle

Guess the rent of this five-bedroom home in Spring with a pool

Chron is taking inspiration from our sister publication SFGate in San Francisco to find local properties available to rent in Houston—the good, the bad, and the expensive. Welcome to Chron's "Guess the Rent" series. Suburban living has its pros, especially if you're ready for more space outside of the loop.
Cincinnati, OHcincinnatimagazine.com

This Colorful Walnut Hills Charmer Has a Secret Tunnel

Modern meets charm in this four bedroom, three bath home in Walnut Hills. We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again—this signature Cincinnati neighborhood is revived and booming. Years ago, the Eden Park-adjacent town was a bustling and independent community. Flash forward to today, it’s currently an eclectic mix of old homes, new construction, popular restaurants, and snazzy bars that make it an in-demand place to be. This home on Kenton is in the heart of it all.
Tucson, AZtucson.com

Newly listed homes for sale in the Tucson area

SPECTACULAR views abound! This Tanque Verde Valley Gem is nestled on 3.9 acres of natural desert. Horse property with plenty of space to build. Dreaming of quinessential Tucson living? This classic burnt adobe will not disappoint with 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths (two master suites) PLUS a bonus room to be used as an office, den, exercise space or whatever your heart desires. The giant picture windows bring the outside majesty in. Outdoor living space is is the perfect place to watch the sunset and wind down from a long day.
Interior DesignBon Appétit

4 Design Ideas That Will Make Your Kitchen Feel Brand-New

All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. “Everyone touches the kitchen,” Pamela Shamshiri says. Before the workday starts, you’ll find the Iranian-born principal designer in her ‘office kitchen’ preparing a Persian breakfast spread: feta cheese, eggs, and “lots of things to nibble on for hours.” The enviable space, tucked inside a 1920s Spanish Colonial building on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles, is the heart of Studio Shamshiri—a widely-admired multidisciplinary design firm opened by Shamshiri and her brother, Ramin, in 2016. As much a storyteller as she is a designer, Shamshiri’s narrative-driven and research-heavy approach comes to life in both residential buildings (like Anne Hathaway’s historic Californian country home) and commercial properties (like the eccentric, more-is-more Maison de la Luz hotel in New Orleans). After a year of near constant cooking and working from our dining tables, our kitchens are starting to feel as tired as we are. An expert in breathing life into any space, we enlisted Shamshiri to school us on mixing metals, balancing form and function, and incorporating natural materials like wood and slate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy