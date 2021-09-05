Lorraine K. Muenster
Lorraine K. (Knockel) Muenster, age 93, of Dubuque, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, surrounded by her loving family at her home. To celebrate Lorraine’s life, family and friends may visit from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, where there will be a parish scripture service held at 3:30 p.m. To honor Lorraine’s life, funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at St. Columbkille’s Church, 1230 Rush Street. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.www.telegraphherald.com
