CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Adrian Houser tosses CG shutout in Brewers’ win

By Field Level Media
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cG6ua_0bnMEnMy00

EditorsNote: First graph: first “Saturday” removed

Adrian Houser threw a three-hit shutout as the Milwaukee Brewers blanked the visiting St. Louis Cardinals 4-0 Saturday.

One night after the Brewers needed their bullpen to cover seven innings in a 15-4 loss, Houser (8-6) delivered the first complete game shutout of his career. He struck out seven batters and walked nobody.

Luis Urias hit a homer and drove in two runs for the Brewers (83-54), who have won five of their last seven games.

Since winning six straight games last month, the Cardinals (69-65) have gone 8-9 while struggling to hang on in the National League wild-card race.

Cardinals starting pitcher Kwang Hyun Kim (6-7) retired just five batters. He allowed four runs on seven hits and a walk.

Since returning from elbow soreness, Kim has lasted just 8 1/3 innings in one relief outing and two starts.

Urias got the Brewers started with a solo homer in the first inning. In the second inning they scored three more runs to knock Kim out of the game.

Lorenzo Cain drew a leadoff walk, then Rowdy Tellez’s single and Dylan Carlson’s throwing error from right field produced one run. Luke Maile drove home another run with a ground-rule double, then Urias hit an RBI single to make it 4-0.

Meanwhile Houser retired the first 12 batters he faced -- throwing first-pitch strikes in each case -- before allowing Nolan Arenado’s single in the fifth inning.

Jake Woodford relieved Kim and delivered 5 1/3 innings to keep the game from getting out of hand. He struck out five batters, walked nobody and allowed just two hits while delivering the Cardinals’ longest relief stint of the season.

Edman hit his second single of the game in the ninth inning, but Houser got Paul Goldschmidt to hit a game-ending flyout on his 100th pitch.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

178K+
Followers
205K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Goldschmidt
Person
Luke Maile
Person
Nolan Arenado
Person
Rowdy Tellez
Person
Homer
Person
Dylan Carlson
Person
Lorenzo Cain
Person
Adrian Houser
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cg#Editorsnote#The Milwaukee Brewers#National League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBOn Milwaukee

Brewers set to honor Bob Uecker's 50th anniversary

What better way to cap off a special 2021 season – and lead into a hopefully special postseason – than to honor the man who has captured the sound and heart of the Milwaukee Brewers since 1971?. The Brewers will honor "Mr. Baseball" himself, Bob Uecker, on Saturday, Sept. 25...
MLBPosted by
Q985

Illinois Woman Can’t Escape Nose-Picking Moment at Cubs v. Brewers Game

THE SETTING: (THE FORMER) MILLER PARK. It is anything but surprising to see a large presence of Chicago Cubs fans at Miller Park (now known as American Family Field) when the team is visiting the Milwaukee Brewers. In the see of ugly Brew-crew colors, the red and blue Cubs clothing is very noticeable.
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

Take It To The Houser

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Virtually out of nowhere, Adrian Houser authored one of the most dominant...
MLBCentral Illinois Proud

Phillies seek rebound win vs. Brewers after shutout loss

The Philadelphia Phillies have bounced back from tough losses all season. If they hope to remain in playoff contention, they’ll have to quickly erase what transpired Tuesday in an ugly 10-0 defeat to the host Milwaukee Brewers. The Phillies (71-67) will look for a series victory in the finale on...
MLBDuluth News Tribune

Houser, Brewers blank Cards

Adrian Houser threw a three-hit shutout Saturday as the Milwaukee Brewers blanked the visiting St. Louis Cardinals 4-0 Saturday. One night after the Brewers needed their bullpen to cover seven innings in a 15-4 loss, Houser (8-6) delivered the first complete game shutout of his career. He struck out seven batters and walked nobody.
MLBPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Houser pitches 3-hitter for 1st pro shutout, Brews top Cards

MILWAUKEE — (AP) — Adrian Houser pitched his first pro shutout, throwing a crisp three-hitter that led the Milwaukee Brewers over the St. Louis Cardinals 4-0 Saturday night. Houser (8-6) didn’t allow a runner until Nolan Arenado led off the fifth inning with a single. The 28-year-old righty struck out...
MLBSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Houser expected to start as Brewers host the Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals (69-64, third in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (82-54, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Kwang Hyun Kim (6-6, 3.23 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 75 strikeouts) Brewers: Adrian Houser (7-6, 3.69 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 86 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -138, Cardinals +119; over/under is...
MLBbrewcrewball.com

Adrian Houser dismantled the Cardinals with one pitch

Adrian Houser was the story of Saturday night’s 4-0 Brewers victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. After shortened outings from Brett Anderson and Freddy Peralta in two of the last three games left the bullpen a bit taxed, Houser delivered the franchise’s first complete game shutout since Kyle Lohse in 2014.
MLBphilliesnation.com

Brewers flip the script on Phillies with dominant shutout victory

Inconsistency has been a recurring theme of the 2021 Philadelphia Phillies season. In a reversal of roles, the Phillies followed up their 12-0 Labor Day victory with a 10-0 loss in Game 2 against the Milwaukee Brewers. Most of the damage was done in the third and sixth innings. The...
MLBmadcitysportszone.com

Brewers hammer Philly, still lead NL Central by 11 games

Milwaukee took another step towards its third NL Central title Tuesday night with a 10-0 win against Philadelphia at American Family Field. The Brewers jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the third inning with an Eduardo Escobar ground-rule double that scored a pair of runs and was followed by an RBI single from Christian Yelich. An Eric Lauer walk with the bases loaded and a two-run single from Kolton Wong added three more runs in the sixth, before Avisail Garcia added a two-run homer in the seventh. The Brewers would tack on two more runs in the eighth.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Brewers: Eric Lauer and His New Pitch

Eric Lauer has become the unheralded member of the Milwaukee Brewers rotation. Acquired in a deal that was scrutinized by many, Lauer has flourished over a substantial stretch of time and has become an integral part to the Brewers’ successful season. After a rough start to the season, Lauer has...
MLBCentral Illinois Proud

Lauer shines as Brewers roll to 10-0 blowout of Phillies

MILWAUKEE (AP)Eric Lauer is pitching better as the season gets later. Lauer allowed four hits in seven innings to continue his sizzling September and lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a 10-0 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night. ”I thought he was excellent,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. ”Just...
MLBnumberfire.com

Brewers starting Rowdy Tellez at first base on Friday

Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez is batting eighth in Friday's lineup against the Cleveland Indians. Tellez will man first after Dan Vogelbach was announced as Friday's designated hitter in Cleveland. numberFire's models project Tellez to score 8.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,300.
MLBbrewcrewball.com

Milwaukee Brewers activate Manny Pina, option Luke Maile

The Milwaukee Brewers are on the road in Cleveland to begin a series tonight, and a familiar face has rejoined the ballclub after spending time on the Injured List. Per Will Sammon of the Athletic, backup catcher Manny Pina has returned to regular duty, while Luke Maile was optioned back to Triple-A to make room on the roster.

Comments / 0

Community Policy