H.S. Field Hockey: What to expect from the 2021 season

We’ve got new leagues and new faces, but thankfully, the sport of field hockey returns to relative normality after an atypical 2020 season. Local teams played 7 against 7 a year ago, instead of the normal 11 versus 11. Penalty corners were eliminated, and masks were required at all times. That won’t be the case this time around. The rules and requirements of the sport will look like the old days when teams kick off the 2021 campaign Monday.