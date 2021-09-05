‘Shang-Chi’ blasts Labor Day records with $71.4M debut

The numbers look good for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which pulled in a record-breaking $90 million across the four-day weekend. They look even better for theaters and the industry. The only people probably looking at the numbers with some grief are the folks at Paramount, which recently pushed both Jackass Forever and Top Gun: Maverick off this year’s schedule into 2022. That could still turn out to be a good idea and ultimately be looked back upon as just a slight delay for some bigger grosses, assuming the pandemic numbers head in the right direction again. But as the box office numbers have been showing for the past month now, people are still going to the movies – especially when there are no streaming options. But even more important for the industry is the extrapolation of these numbers, which are starting to feel more like pre-2020 instead of 2021. And not to bury the lede, but the box office just had its biggest Labor Day weekend ever. Not bad.