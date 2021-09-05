CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Shang-Chi' blasts Labor Day records with $71.4M debut

 4 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — On what's traditionally one of the sleepiest weekends at the movies, the Marvel film "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" smashed the record for Labor Day openings with an estimated $71.4 million in ticket sales, giving a box office reeling from the recent coronavirus surge a huge lift heading into the fall season.

