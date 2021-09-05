CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mario Williams shows he can run with the first team offense vs Tulane

By Jay Attal
 4 days ago
A win is always a win.

However, Oklahoma’s 40-35 victory over Tulane left plenty to be desired for Sooners fans as they watched their team struggle through penalties, sloppy plays, and extreme highs and lows on both sides of the football. While OU’s woes could simply be attributed to offseason rust, they must be better if they want to make a run at the College Football Playoff.

One of the biggest positives from Saturday’s game was the leg of Gabe Brkic, who set an FBS record with three 50-plus yard field goals. But another bright spot was wide receiver Mario Williams, who had a solid performance in his first collegiate action.

Although Williams found most of his production in the first half, he capitalized on the attention Marvin Mims was receiving from the defense. His six receptions led the Sooners and was one more than Mims. Just as important is Williams appears to have chemistry with quarterback Spencer Rattler.

Williams scored his first career touchdown in the second quarter off a bubble screen. He would make a guy miss before diving to the pylon behind great blocking from Jadon Haselwood.

In addition to his 37 receiving yards, Williams gave the Sooners a fresh set of downs when he completed a pass to Haselwood midway through the second quarter.

The young receiver will almost certainly have bigger games for the Crimson and Cream in 2021. But the freshman’s production in his very first game should give OU confidence he can handle extra reps until Theo Wease returns from injury.

