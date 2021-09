A boy navigates growing up in the midst of uncontrollable forces in Belfast, the latest from writer/director Kenneth Branagh. Buddy was having a pretty ideal childhood with his older brother, parents, and grandparents all providing thick layers of support for the boy. But as the late ’60s come on, their home in Belfast is changed by the Troubles, and no amount of family closeness can fend off the rising violence. Yet his life rolls on, with the regular ups and downs of Buddy’s childhood being peppered by extraordinary events.