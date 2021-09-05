CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NV

Remembering Tupac: Las Vegas killing unsolved after 25 years

By JASON BRACELIN
SFGate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (AP) — The last scene of his life unfolds in 12 grainy seconds. Tupac Shakur’s swinging hard in the final footage captured of him alive. It’s 8:49 p.m. on Sept. 7, 1996. Heavyweight champ Mike Tyson has just broken down Bruce Seldon without breaking a sweat at the...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Orlando Anderson
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Jesse Jackson
Person
Mike Tyson
Person
Afeni Shakur
Person
Tupac Shakur
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Ap#Mgm Grand#A E#The Mob Museum#Outlawz#The Review Journal#University Medical Center#The Las Vegas Sun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesTMZ.com

BMW Tupac Was Shot & Killed in for Sale at Nearly $2 Million

Tupac Shakur's "murder car" can be yours for the taking -- if you're into macabre stuff -- but it won't be cheap ... you'll need damn near $2 mil in cash to claim this ride. This 1996 BMW 750IL is the same one Pac was riding in, while Suge Knight drove, 25 years ago today in Las Vegas. The rapper was shot Sept. 7, 1996, and eventually died in a hospital from his injuries.
MoviesSFGate

'Last Man Standing: Suge Knight and the Murders of Biggie & Tupac' Review: Nick Broomfield's Documentary Gets Closer to Real Answers

The movie arrived at a moment when Broomfield had begun to style himself as a kind of high-end tabloid detective, plumbing the mysteries behind such sensational stories as the rise of Heidi Fleiss (“Heidi Fleiss: Hollywood Madam”), the suicide of Kurt Cobain (“Kurt & Courtney”), and the life and death of the serial killer Aileen Wuornos (Broomfield made not one but two films about her). “Biggie & Tupac” didn’t present definitive evidence of anything, but it offered what was at the time a groundbreaking portrait of life at Death Row Records, the underworld music empire presided over by the gangsta entrepreneur Suge Knight. It was a movie that dove into key questions and pushed them further and further, all driven by Broomfield’s unshakable (and valid) conviction that the way these two murders actually went down mattered a great deal in the world at large. At the same time, the film flirted with a major conspiracy theory, suggesting that Suge Knight might have killed Tupac, his golden goose, to keep him from leaving Death Row.
CelebritiesPosted by
Black Enterprise

The BMW Tupac Shakur Was Shot In 25 Years Ago Is Up For Sale For Nearly $2M

It has been 25 years since the iconic rapper Tupac Shakur was shot and killed and now the car that he was riding in that fateful night is up for sale. The 1996 BMW 750iL is the same one Pac was riding in the night he was shot in Las Vegas along with Suge Knight who was driving the vehicle on Sept. 7, 1996. Tupac was struck in the chest, arm, and thigh by four .40 caliber rounds from a Glock. The Dear Mama rapper was rushed to the hospital but he died six days later from the gunshot wounds. He was 25 years old.
CelebritiesPosted by
WDBO

Death of a titan: The night Tupac was killed

Tupac Shakur is an icon unlike any other. The west coast rapper went on to sell over 75 million records, be inducted into the Hip-Hop Hall of Fame and included within the 100 Greatest Artists of All Time list by Rolling Stone. Tupac is a name that strikes passion in hip-hop fans worldwide. September, however, is a tough month for Tupac fans. It’s not just the end of summer. It’s the anniversary of the hip-hop icon’s tragic murder.
Las Vegas, NVthesource.com

Today In Hip Hop History: Tupac Shakur Was Shot On The Las Vegas Strip 25 Years Ago

On this date in 1996, Tupac Shakur, who’s just left the Mike Tyson vs. Bruce Seldon fight at the MGM Grand Las Vegas, was gunned down in Suge Knight’s BMW while at a stop light at East Flamingo Road and Koval Lane. He was shot four times, with two of the .40 caliber shots landing in his chest. Shakur would succumb to his injuries six days later. He was only 25 years old.
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

2 killed in crashes in Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating after two people died in separate crashes on Saturday. The first crash occurred just before 4 p.m. at West Lake Mead Boulevard and Winwood Street. A FedEx package delivery vehicle was stopped at a posted stop sign, but entered an intersection and collided with an approaching motorcycle, police said.
CelebritiesPosted by
BET

BMW Where Tupac Was Shot And Killed Is On Sale For An Insane Price Tag

A piece of Hip Hop history can be yours if you’re willing to shell out some serious dough. According to TMZ, the 1996 BMW 750IL Tupac Shakur was shot in 25 years ago Tuesday (September 7) is up for sale for nearly $2 million. The bullet holes shot by the prolific rapper’s assailant have been repaired and the vehicle has been restored to its original condition.
Las Vegas, NVKTNV

Lost Soul: 25 years since the murder of Tupac Shakur

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's been 25 years since the focus in Las Vegas quickly shifted from a Mike Tyson fight to a shooting just off the Las Vegas Strip. Rap superstar Tupac Shakur was murdered in Las Vegas in 1996. The murder has been shrouded in mystery for years,...
CelebritiesPopculture

Notorious B.I.G.'s Murder Might Have Finally Been Solved

It has been nearly two and half decades since beloved rapper Notorious B.I.G. was murdered while riding in a car in Los Angeles. Since then, police have investigated the crime, and numerous theories have emerged, but no concrete evidence has been found regarding those who may have perpetrated the killing. Now, a brand new documentary focusing on his tragic death claims that the crime might be solved.
Public Safetycentralrecorder.com

After he committed murder, his brother Harold of ‘Our Gang’ Carl Switzer had a similar tragic end to life.

Harold Switzer and Carl Switzer were more than just siblings. Their lives also ended similarly and under tragic circumstances. Here’s what happened. The history of Celebrities Many murder stories are based on falsehoods. However, the case of Carl Switzer’s death is a puzzle. Despite the confusion, his demise, Its tragic nature will always be evident.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Oxygen

'Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)' Rapper Silento Indicted In Cousin's Shooting Death

An Georgia-based rapper behind a viral 2015 hit has been indicted on murder charges following the shooting death of his cousin outside Atlanta. Ricky "Silento" Hawk, 23, who rose to fame in 2015 with the viral hit "Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)" that in turn spawned a teen dance craze, was indicted by a grand jury in DeKalb County Superior Court on Aug. 3 in the death of his cousin Frederick Roots, 34, on Jan. 21. Hawk stands charged with one felony count of murder with express malice, one felony count of murder in the commission of another felony, one felony count of aggravated assault and one felony count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. The grand jury ordered him held without bond.
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

4 shot after confrontation in central Las Vegas

Four people were shot in a confrontation near a central Las Vegas intersection early Sunday. Las Vegas police Lt. Jesse Roybal said at 1:52 a.m., officers were called to a shooting near Rainbow and Westcliff boulevards. “The victims self-transported to a nearby hospital,” Roybal said in a text. “One of...
Richmond, TXPosted by
Awesome 98

Popular Texas Instagram Model Victim of Murder-Suicide

A Texas Instagram model with 2.6 million followers was found strangled to death in her Richmond, Texas apartment on Sunday, August 29th, 2021. Janae Gagnier, 33, AKA Mercedes Morr, was the victim of an apparent murder-suicide. Gagnier is followed on Instagram by "high profile individuals like Megan Thee Stallion and Snoop Dogg."
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Law & Order: SVU star mourns heartbreaking death of close friend

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Ice-T has been left devastated following the tragic death of a close friend. The rapper-turned-actor was crushed after learning of the passing of writer and producer Joseph Taheim Bryan, who was fatally shot on Thursday. The two had recently worked together on an action film titled Equal Standard.

Comments / 0

Community Policy