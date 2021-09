The Alabama football team began its final week of preseason practice on Monday. The Crimson Tide spent the two-hour workout in full pads inside the Hank Crisp Indoor Facility. The workout was the 23rd practice in a series of 27 for Alabama, and five days before the team travels to Atlanta to face off against Miami on Saturday, Sept. 4. The two teams will meet inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game (2:30 p.m. CT on ABC).