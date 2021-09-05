CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hospitals in crisis in least vaccinated state: Mississippi

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Miss. (AP) — As patients stream into Mississippi hospitals one after another, doctors and nurses have become all too accustomed to the rampant denial and misinformation about COVID-19 in the nation’s least vaccinated state. People in denial about the severity of their own illness or the virus itself, with...

Naples, FLbusinessobserverfl.com

Area physician dies of COVID-19

NAPLES — Dr. Clinton Potter, founder of Advanced Individualized Medicine of Naples, has died from complications due to COVID-19. Potter, who, according to a statement from the medical practice, “focused on wellness, prevention and alternative therapies that best met the health needs of his patients,” died Aug. 19. He was 61.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

The Delta variant is aggressively spreading throughout the United States as I write this article. Hospitals in Southern states like Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Texas and Florida are being overwhelmed. The summer surge in many areas has been fueled by low vaccination rates, lax public health and an extremely infectious variant. Many who have refused vaccination are now dying. Meantime, school is starting again in person across the US. I'm the father of 8 year old and 13 year old boys and my school district has mandated masks for in-person learning. I am also Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College – Thomas Jefferson University. When the school board discussed the issue, I attended by Zoom and endured multiple misinformed speeches by members of my community. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
California Statebeckershospitalreview.com

Travel nurses quit California hospital after 1 day over EHR

Four traveling nurses quit their assignments at Providence St. Joseph Hospital just one day after starting because they were unfamiliar with the Eureka, Calif.-based hospital's EHR system, the Times Standard reported Sept. 4. Providence brought on six intensive care unit nurses, with four of the nurses quitting one day after...
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
Jano le Roux

“Delta variant first-signs are so mild, you might not realize it before its too late,” doctors warn

“I’m sure I’d notice a dry-cough,” Sandra Johnson said. She couldn’t be more wrong. Only one week later she ended up in an ICU ward in Los Angeles County with the Delta variant. The Delta variant of COVID-19 may cause symptoms that are so weak and unrelated to the virus that some people mistake the disease for allergies or another common ailment.
Flathead County, MTWhitefish Pilot

Lab delays a challenge as Covid numbers surge

Covid case investigators at the Flathead City-County Health Department are struggling to keep up as the contagious delta variant continues to spread in the valley. The high volume of new cases in recent weeks has swamped testing labs, County Health Officer Joe Russell explained, and residents should now expect up to a week delay in contacting positive cases.
Clay County, FLclaytodayonline.com

County health provides straight-forward answers to COVID-19 questions, myths

Editors note: In a one-on-one interview with Clay Today reporter Wesley LeBlanc, Clay County’s Florida Department of Health director Heather Huffman sorted through the facts and misinformation of COVID-19. CLAY COUNTY – There’s a lot of information about COVID-19 out there, and thanks to more unofficial and social media sources, there’s also a lot of misinformation about COVID-19 out there, too.
Public HealthPosted by
@JohnLocke

COVID-19 Hurts Health Care Workers’ Credibility

Paul Hoffman writes at the American Thinker about one disturbing byproduct of the COVID-19 pandemic. People have a tendency to venerate doctors, and when they heroically save your life, this hero worship can be justified. Our long-time family doctor is another diagnostician extraordinaire, who also happens to be one of my best friends and hunting buddy. When he sewed up my son’s forehead on our dining room table, he too was vaulted into that hero category.
Cowlitz County, WALongview Daily News

State hospital officials urge caution, vaccination as COVID patients increase

State hospital officials Monday urged people to be cautious about attending events as rising COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to strain hospitals. As of Monday, 1,570 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in the state, the equivalent to filling multiple large hospitals, Cassie Sauer, Washington State Hospital Association chief executive officer, said during a media briefing. Of those, 188 are on ventilators.

