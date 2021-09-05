CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, WA

84-year-old arrested in connection with apparent murder of renter in his house, police say

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 4 days ago
Everett murder investigation

EVERETT, Wash. — An 84-year-old Everett man was arrested Friday in connection with the apparent murder of a man renting a room at his house, police said.

Everett police detectives responded Thursday to reports of an apparent homicide in the 8800 block of Del Campo Drive.

When they arrived, they found evidence consistent with a homicide at the house, a press release said.

On Friday, officials found the suspect, an 84-year-old Everett man, driving near Everett Avenue and took him into custody.

While investigating, detectives learned there was a verbal altercation outside the house Aug. 28. Nearby residents reported hearing gunshots following the fight.

The victim, a 49-year-old man, rented a room at the 84-year-old suspect’s home. The victim has not been heard from since Aug. 28 and detectives believe he is dead.

Detectives haven’t been able to locate the victim and believe the suspect moved the victim’s body from the house.

The 84-year-old suspect was arrested Friday night and booked into Snohomish County Jail for investigation of second-degree domestic violence murder and first-degree domestic violence assault.

Police are continuing to investigate.

