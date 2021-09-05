The common vulnerabilities leaving industrial systems open to attack

The industrial sector was the second most targeted by malicious actors in 2020, when data extortion became a primary tactic and attacks skyrocketed. Overall, the year saw more cyberattacks than the past 15 years combined. And the trend has unfortunately persisted throughout this new year — industrial systems continue to come under siege by ransomware, and attacks on critical infrastructure like the Colonial Pipeline and JBL, the world’s largest meat processor, show just how high the stakes are.