How Kourtney Kardashian Reportedly Feels About Scott Disick’s Alleged Comments On Her And Travis Barker

By Erik Swann
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 4 days ago
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have emerged as one of the hottest couples in Hollywood as of late. The reality star and Blink-182 drummer haven’t been shy about hiding their romance since becoming official earlier this year, sharing romantic engagements and dropping some steamy photos on social media. However, not everyone has been so high on their relationship. One of these people is allegedly Scott Disick, Kardashian’s ex and the father of her three children. It was recently alleged that Disick shared unflattering thoughts about his ex’s new relationship in some DMs, but how does Kardashian feel about this?

