Quebec to Launch Public Coroner's Inquest Into Death Of Jeanette Zacarias Zapata
The boxing world may soon have some concrete answers regarding the recent untimely death of Jeanette Zacarias Zapata. The coroner’s office of Quebec will launch a formal investigation into the death of the 18-year-old Mexican boxer, who passed away Thursday afternoon at a hospital in Montreal after sustaining head injuries five days earlier Saturday night, Aug. 28, during a boxing match on a card topped by the Kim Clavel-Maria Soledad Vargas main event.www.boxingscene.com
