CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

4 observations after rewatching the Badgers' loss to Penn State

By COLTEN BARTHOLOMEW cbartholomew@madison.com
Parsons Sun
 4 days ago

As the University of Wisconsin football team breaks down the tape from Saturday’s 16-10 loss against Penn State, it will lament the plays left on the field. The obvious ones — botched handoffs in the red zone and missing an open receiver with a chance to score a go-ahead touchdown in the final minute — stung immediately after the game. Some themes and takeaways from the game require more time to dissect, which is what we’ll try to do with this weekly feature.

www.parsonssun.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penn State#Football Team#Lament#The Tape#American Football#Badgers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Steve Spurrier Is Predicting A Major College Football Upset

Former Florida coach Steve Spurrier has a bold prediction for the Gators ahead of their 2021 season. During a promotion posted by 1010 XL / 92.5 FM for Gators Roundtable on Wednesday afternoon, the legendary college coach said he feels his former team has what it takes to defeat the reigning national champion Crimson Tide.
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Ohio State Fans React To Surprising Oregon Game News

Ohio State is set to host Oregon on Saturday in what should be one of the top games on college football’s Week 2 slate. The Buckeyes are coming off a road win at Minnesota, while the Ducks are coming off a shaky victory against Fresno State. Ohio State and Oregon are set to kick off at noon E.T. from Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday afternoon.
NFLPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Here's how much money NFL officials make working games

When it comes to money made in the NFL, it’s no secret as to how much players and coaches make. Being one of the top money-making sports machines, lucrative contracts are given out left and right in today’s NFL. But how about the officials? They need to get paid as well, having to officiate the game and keep players' safety in mind. Here’s everything you need to know about NFL officials’ pay.
Alabama StatePosted by
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
College SportsPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Will Levis makes Penn State look bad with first half performances

Penn State fans might be looking longingly at Kentucky quarterback Will Levis after their respective first halves Saturday. The Nittany Lions struggled mightily against Wisconsin in the first half. The offense put up just 43 yards on 22 plays, with quarterback Sean Clifford struggling to get going. The Nittany Lions were fortunate to be in a 0-0 game at halftime, as Wisconsin twice failed to score from inside the Penn State 10-yard line. Clifford went just 7-for-14 for 41 yards in that half.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To National Anthem Before Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

On Thursday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys stepped on the field for the first game of the 2021 NFL season. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers entered the contest as heavy favorites over Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. Before the game kicked off, the Buccaneers unveiled their Super Bowl banner in front of a packed house.
Alabama StatePosted by
The Spun

Nick Saban Names 1 Of Alabama’s Most Important Players Ever

Saban revealed during his press conference on Thursday that Julio Jones, his former wide receiver, is one of the “most important” players in Alabama history. Why? The former college football star helped implement the championship culture Saban was attempting to build during his early days with the Crimson Tide. Jones...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Everyone’s Asking The Same Thing About Ezekiel Elliott In 1st Half

The Dallas Cowboys are not feeding Ezekiel Elliott in the first half of tonight’s game, and fans and media alike have taken notice. Through nearly two quarters against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Cowboys have relied on Dak Prescott and his group of talented wide receivers. The Dallas passing game has accounted for both touchdowns and is the main reason the Cowboys lead 16-14.
NFL247Sports

Penn State coach John Scott Jr. evaluates defensive line

Tasked with nearly 100 total snaps last Saturday at Wisconsin, the Penn State defensive line held up and delivered momentum-swinging moments in Madison. Following a 16-10 win in the 2021 season opener, the man who oversees that group met with media members on Thursday morning. Second-year Nittany Lions defensive line...
Wisconsin Stateroarlionsroar.com

Five Surprises from Penn State's 16-10 Win Over Wisconsin

Penn State surprised a lot of people by heading into Madison and taking down the No. 12 Wisconsin Badgers. There were surprises all over the field – but there are a few things, for better or worse, we really didn't expect to see. Jesse Luketa Is One of the Best...
Parsons, KSParsons Sun

Budding rivalry between Parsons, Iola renews

A long weekend has morphed into a short week for the Parsons Vikings, who get four days to turnaround from Monday’s Week 1 win over Anderson County before facing the Iola Mustangs at Marvel Park in Week 2. “We want our guys to get our legs back underneath them,” Parsons...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Mike Zimmer’s Quote About Kirk Cousins Is Going Viral

It’s never a good sign if your starting quarterback and head coach have a contentious relationship, but that seems to be exactly what’s happening in Minnesota. Just last month, Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer publicly expressed his frustrations with starting QB Kirk Cousins for his decision to refuse the COVID-19 vaccine. More recently, the Minnesota coach criticized his quarterback’s tendency to settle for check-downs instead of pushing the ball downfield.
Penn, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Backup QBs and fresh faces: 3 observations from Penn State practice

The James Franklin-led Penn State football team is ramping up for a season opener against Wisconsin next Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium. The eighth-year head coach told reporters the team would scrimmage Saturday at 11 a.m. to prepare the Nittany Lions for the rigors of an early kickoff with hostile fans.
NFL247Sports

Badgers release week one depth chart for Penn State

MADISON, Wis. -- Ahead of Saturday's clash with No. 19 Penn State in the 2021 season opener, No. 12 Wisconsin released its first official depth chart on Monday... Get breaking news/updates sent straight to your inbox -- sign up for the FREE Wisconsin newsletter!. 1. Graham Mertz - So. 2....
NFLPosted by
On3.com

James Franklin on addition of Anthony Poindexter to Penn State staff

Penn State head coach James Franklin added a familiar face to his staff this offseason, and his defense is already reaping the benefits. Longtime college coach and former All-American safety Anthony Poindexter joined Penn State’s staff as a safeties coach in February. So far, Franklin likes what he sees. “Obviously,...
College SportsPosted by
AllPennState

Penn State-Ball State Prediction: Is This a Trap?

Penn State players back-handspringed their way out of Camp Randall Stadium following a 16-10 win over Wisconsin and aren't far from entertaining Auburn on a Whiteout night at Beaver Stadium. In between, the No. 11 Nittany Lions host Ball State in a game that appeared more compelling before Week 1....

Comments / 0

Community Policy