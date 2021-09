Why Nagy is preaching respect for final preseason game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After all this time, we’ve finally arrived at the end of Bears training camp. There’s one preseason game left against the Titans, then onto preparing for Week 1 and the Los Angeles Rams. Most fans tune out at this point, since the final preseason game typically features very little action from the starters, if there’s any action at all. But for coaches and players, this is a uniquely exciting game, as it represents one last chance for many guys to make their final case to win a job.