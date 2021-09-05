CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Identical: Nicolai Højgaard duplicates twin brother's win

Frankfort Times
 4 days ago

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy (AP) — Identical twins, identical results. Nicolai Højgaard sunk a birdie putt on the 18th hole to win the Italian Open on Sunday, a week after his identical twin brother, Rasmus, won the European Masters in Switzerland by also making a birdie with his final stroke.

www.ftimes.com

