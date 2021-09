In a shocking case of child neglect, an infant was found alone and screaming inside a hot car in Pennsylvania on Monday. The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department said the child was covered in vomit. The incident happened at Clay Township in Lancaster, reported Lancaster Online. The ambient air temperature was recorded to be in the low ninety-degree range when the incident occurred at 4:38 p.m. The age of the infant was unclear, though a witness said he was not even a year old.