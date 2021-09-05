‘Stargirl’ 2×04 review: “Summer School: Chapter Four” recruits new allies for Cindy Burman’s plan
Cindy Burman’s plan on Stargirl is forming fast and furious. The Injustice Unlimited group is already halfway complete; all she had to do was ask and the allies came running. In particular, it was the beginning of Isaac Bowen and Artemis Crocker. “Summer School: Chapter Four” gave some much-needed character development for these two recurring characters. With Cindy’s group becoming the next iteration of the Injustice Society of America, Stargirl needed to establish their motivations for joining Cindy’s side. Thankfully, “Summer School: Chapter Four” created new layers for these two villainous teens and fleshed out their roles as established characters.www.theyoungfolks.com
