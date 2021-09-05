CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

‘Stargirl’ 2×04 review: “Summer School: Chapter Four” recruits new allies for Cindy Burman’s plan

theyoungfolks.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCindy Burman’s plan on Stargirl is forming fast and furious. The Injustice Unlimited group is already halfway complete; all she had to do was ask and the allies came running. In particular, it was the beginning of Isaac Bowen and Artemis Crocker. “Summer School: Chapter Four” gave some much-needed character development for these two recurring characters. With Cindy’s group becoming the next iteration of the Injustice Society of America, Stargirl needed to establish their motivations for joining Cindy’s side. Thankfully, “Summer School: Chapter Four” created new layers for these two villainous teens and fleshed out their roles as established characters.

www.theyoungfolks.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer School#Recruiting#Recruiter#Football#Injustice Unlimited#Isa#Jsa#Shade
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriesgoodmenproject.com

Cindy Starts Recruiting ISA Members in ‘The Devil in the Shadows’

Cindy starts looking for new members in ‘The Devil in the Shadows’. Last time on Stargirl, the JSA got a surprise new member. Mike is thrilled he gets to be a part of the team, but Pat not so much. He warns Mike that his new partner is dangerous and he needs to steer clear of them. When the JSA gets ready to take on the Shade Thunderbolt and Mike are eager to help. Sadly this confrontation doesn’t go as the team hoped it would. Once Mike licks his wounds he ends up saying something he wished he hadn’t. As this episode comes to a close it looks like Blue Valley is in serious danger from a powerful foe. Now Cindy starts recruiting ISA members on ‘The Devil in the Shadows’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

DC's Stargirl Season 2 E05 Review: Eclipso Steps Out from the Shadows

This week's episode of The CW's DC's Stargirl finds the series continuing to get darker, shifting from shadow to outright horror. Now that Courtney (Brec Bassinger) has learned more about Eclipso from The Shade (Jonathan Cake) and Cindy (Meg DeLacy) continues to round up embittered legacy super villains for her ISA, Blue Valley itself is literally getting darker. Depicted as cloudy in this episode instead of the usually sunny skies, the weather is a factor as Eclipso is no longer in hiding.
TV SeriesComicBook

DC's Stargirl: Is The Shade Really a Villain?

The second season of DC's Stargirl is in full swing, with the Justice Society of America dealing with life in the aftermath of their defeat of the Injustice Society in Season 1, including a new threat in the form of Richard Swift/The Shade (Jonathan Cake). The mysterious villain arrived in Blue Valley seeking the late William Zarick/The Wizard's magic collection and has been on the JSA's radar almost from the moment of his arrival. But while The Shade certainly has a rather nefarious history, recent events on DC's Stargirl are starting to call into question what his real motives are and it begs the question: is The Shade really a villain?
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

DC's Stargirl Season 2 Episode 3 Review: Be Careful What You Wish For

The CW's Stargirl does not disappoint this week. This season's third episode ("Summer School: Chapter Three") is still subtly playing on each character's insecurities. Starting with a flashback in which Pat (Luke Wilson) is having a discussion about playing second fiddle with fellow sidekick Johnny Thunder (Ethan Embry). Mike Dugan, until now a sidekick himself, discovers the power of his own personal genie- The Thunderbolt (Jim Gaffigan). After learning how to use his wishes he is accepted on the JSA. Mr. Swift (Jonathan Cake) is revealed to be The Shade and the young JSA stumble upon a confrontation they are not expecting.
Animalstheutahreview.com

Plan-B Theatre’s newest Free Elementary School Tour production, Alli and #3, featuring alligator and heron characters, introduces K-3 children to basic science of nature and climate

Children attending school in Utah or the Intermountain West region might be surprised to learn that even in the southernmost Rio Grande River Valley, alligators and herons have been known to congregate together. In Alli and #3, the latest children’s play in Plan-B Theatre’s Free Elementary School Tour program (FEST), Alli is an alligator who turns out to be quite a sharp observer of their surroundings, which are being affected by all sorts of environmental factors including climate. “Well, it’s lot hotter dan it used to be. And dryer. It hasn’t rained here in a long, long time,” Alli says. “And less snow in de mountains in de winter. Wit de heat, de water evaporates and de river goes down, and wit less rain and snow, it goes down more. Dat’s how it gets smaller.”
Boulder, COCU Boulder News & Events

NASA’s MAVEN mission begins a new chapter with a new leader

Dr. Shannon Curry, a planetary scientist and the Deputy Assistant Director of Planetary Science at the Space Sciences Laboratory (SSL) at the University of California, Berkeley, has assumed leadership of NASA’s Mars Atmosphere and Volatile EvolutioN (MAVEN) mission. MAVEN is NASA’s first mission devoted to studying the Martian atmosphere. MAVEN launched from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in November 2013, entered the Martian atmosphere ten months later, and has collected data around Mars since late 2014.
TV Seriestheyoungfolks.com

‘Stargirl’ 2×03 review: “Summer School: Chapter Three” turned Mike into a new superhero

Mike joining the Justice Society of America wouldn’t have been a bad thing on Stargirl. I very much disagreed with Pat’s stance because he could’ve trained Mike to be ready for anything that came up; instead, he made his son doubt enough to eventually lose his abilities. And, this instance could further push him deeper into a pit of despair to fall for Cindy Burman’s plan. “Summer School: Chapter Three” set the foundation for how lonely Mike felt and the cracks that could lead him down either the path of hero or villain. This was another foundation episode that will play a bigger part during Stargirl season 2.
TV SeriesComicBook

DC's Stargirl Recap: Here's Everything You Missed in "Summer School: Chapter Four"

On the last episode of DC's Stargirl, the Justice Society of America confronted The Shade (Jonathan Cake) for the first time to disastrous results, but while the plan to take out the remaining member of the Injustice Society didn't exactly work the way the heroes had hoped, the episode did end with Beth (Anjelika Washington) and Rick (Cameron Gellman) getting some very important information by way of Doctor Mid-Nite's goggles. The goggles briefly came to life and warned them about Eclipso, someone the young JSA has never heard of before.
Charlotte, NCwccbcharlotte.com

8PM: DC’s Stargirl “Summer School: Chapter Four”

As Pat considers whether he should come clean to Courtney about Eclipso’s past, a surprise visit from Crock and Paula catches him and Barbara off guard on a new episode of DC’s Stargirl at 8PM Tuesday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW. Click to watch episode promo on YouTube. About DC’s Stargirl:

Comments / 0

Community Policy