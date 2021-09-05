CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Comedian Fuquan Johnson Among 3 Dead After Overdose on Fentanyl-Laced Cocaine

By Brad Callas
Complex
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComedian Fuquan Johnson died Saturday after overdosing at a party in the Venice neighborhood of Los Angeles, TMZ reports. Two other victims, who have not been officially identified, were also pronounced dead at the scene. Meanwhile, fellow comedian Kate Quigley, who TMZ says lives next door to where the gathering took place and recently dated Darius Rucker, was hospitalized in critical condition.

www.complex.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Peep
Person
Darius Rucker
Person
Prince
Person
Mac Miller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fentanyl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPopculture

Darius Rucker's Rumored Ex Girlfriend Breaks Silence After Being Hospitalized After Reported Overdose

Darius Rucker's former girlfriend Kate Quigley put her loved ones at ease recently. The model and comedian was one of four individuals who OD'd from cocaine and fentanyl at a house party in the Venice section of LA. Quigley was reportedly found unconscious, per TMZ, and rushed to a nearby hospital where she was listed in critical condition. Her friend, fellow comedian Brian Redban, shared a screenshot of a text message between the two to his Twitter account where Quigley lets him know she's alive but not the best. Redban also posted a picture of himself with Quigley on Twitter, asking his followers to "give love to my dear friend @KateQFunny," along with a sad emoji.
CelebritiesPopculture

Enrico Colangeli Identified as Second Comedian Dead in LA Overdose Incident

Comedian Enrico Colangeli has been identified as one of the three people who died at a house party in Los Angeles over the weekend. Colangeli, 39, was found dead by police on Saturday inside of an apartment in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Venice Beach after suffering a suspected drug overdose. His passing was confirmed in a post by the Ha Ha Comedy Club, where he frequently performed, mourning the tragic loss.
CelebritiesPosted by
Deadline

Police Identify Two Other Victims Of Venice, Calif. Drug OD That Claimed Comedian Fuquan Johnson

UPDATED, 4:01 PM: Police have identified comedians Ricky Angeli and Natalie Williamson as the other two victims who died at a Venice, CA, house party over the weekend. They, along with comedian and television writer Fuquan Johnson, are believed to have ingested cocaine laced with the powerful painkiller fentanyl. Comedian Kate Quigley, the other victim of the laced drug, is still alive but said to be lucid only for brief moments, according to her mom. “Thank you everyone for your prayers and positivity. Kate is stable. She still isn’t lucid for more than a moment at a time. We are optimistic that she will...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Distractify

Three People, Including Fuquan Johnson and Enrico Colangeli, Were Found Dead in Los Angeles

Three people were found dead at an apartment in the Venice neighborhood of Los Angeles in the early morning hours of Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, per Daily Mail. Fuquan Johnson and Enrico Colangeli, comedians closely associated with the Ha Ha Comedy Club, were pronounced dead by the police. Their friend, Kate Quigley, is currently in the hospital. The Los Angeles Police Department has launched an investigation. Here's what you should know about what happened.
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Fuquan Johnson dead, Kate Quigley hospitalized following drug overdose

A batch of fentanyl-laced cocaine killed a comedian and two others, and left the ex-girlfriend of Darius Rucker in a Los Angeles hospital, a report said. Fuquan Johnson, writer for “Comedy Parlour Live,” died after overdosing at a Venice home Friday night, according to TMZ. Two other victims were pronounced dead at the scene, the outlet said.
Celebritieswmleader.com

Kate Quigley doing ‘ok’ after taking fentanyl-laced coke

Comedian Kate Quigley told a friend she is doing “ok” after she was hospitalized after reportedly taking a tainted batch of cocaine that resulted in three deaths. “I’m alive. I’m not great. But I’m ok,” Quigley texted her comedian pal, Brian Redban, after he asked how she was following the tragedy at a Venice home on Friday night.
Celebritiesenstarz.com

Mac Miller's Death: Fans Remember Late Actor 3 Years After Accidental Overdose

Mac Miller still secures a huge place inside his fans' hearts as everyone remembered his life during the third anniversary of his death. Three years ago, the responders from the Los Angeles County Department found Miller's body inside his home after a suspected drug overdose. Today, fans chose to celebrate his life rather than having what-ifs and what could have been.
Worlddistrictchronicles.com

Actor Arrested for Allegedly Stabbing Girlfriend 20 Times

Thai actor Thanapat Chanakulpisan has been arrested in Bangkok and has been denied bail after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend Chatsaran Suwannakit to death 20 times. Known by his fans as Toy Toy, the popular actor was arrested last Friday (Aug. 6) in the townhome where his girlfriend was found dead. The Bangkok Post reports her body was discovered on the second story of the home, lying face up in one of the bedrooms. She had over at least 20 stab wounds on her chest and body. He was remanded without bail since the crime due to the high severity of the crime. He appealed the court for bail over the weekend, but his request was denied on Sunday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy