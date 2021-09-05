Comedian Fuquan Johnson Among 3 Dead After Overdose on Fentanyl-Laced Cocaine
Comedian Fuquan Johnson died Saturday after overdosing at a party in the Venice neighborhood of Los Angeles, TMZ reports. Two other victims, who have not been officially identified, were also pronounced dead at the scene. Meanwhile, fellow comedian Kate Quigley, who TMZ says lives next door to where the gathering took place and recently dated Darius Rucker, was hospitalized in critical condition.www.complex.com
