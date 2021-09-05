Comedian Fuquan Johnson Among 3 Dead After Overdose on Fentanyl-Laced Cocaine

UPDATED, 4:01 PM: Police have identified comedians Ricky Angeli and Natalie Williamson as the other two victims who died at a Venice, CA, house party over the weekend. They, along with comedian and television writer Fuquan Johnson, are believed to have ingested cocaine laced with the powerful painkiller fentanyl. Comedian Kate Quigley, the other victim of the laced drug, is still alive but said to be lucid only for brief moments, according to her mom. “Thank you everyone for your prayers and positivity. Kate is stable. She still isn’t lucid for more than a moment at a time. We are optimistic that she will...