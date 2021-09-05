CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statement win for Crusaders against Arcata

By Ray Hamill — The St. Bernard's Crusaders gave us a taste of just how good they could be on Saturday, as an anticipated clash failed to live up to expectations. Playing at home against Arcata, the Crusaders pulled away in the second quarter and never looked in danger after that, posting a comprehensive 47-12 win.

