Statement win for Crusaders against Arcata

Here is a look at some of the top high school football games being played Friday and Saturday. Upland (1-2) at Vista Murrieta (2-1), 7 p.m. IE Varsity info: Upland is looking to bounce back from last week’s 34-21 loss to Villa Park, but the Highlanders again have their hands full against Vista Murrieta, the No. 3 team in the IE Varsity rankings. Richard Allen has been Upland’s offensive standout with 283 rushing yards. Bishop Blakely leads the team with 30 tackles, and Vincent Macaluso has 24 tackles and three sacks. Vista Murrieta rolled to a 48-21 victory over Tesoro last week. Gavin Galzote and Matt Caledra combined to rush for 350 yards and six touchdowns. The programs have met three times in the past, all in the CIF Southern Section playoffs, and Vista Murrieta has prevailed each time.