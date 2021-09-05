CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Davenport, IA

Waldorf survives a horrendous third quarter to beat St. Ambrose

By Zarren Egesdal
kiow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDAVENPORT, Iowa – Sometimes things aren’t the way it seems. It seemed like Waldorf was going to race away from St. Ambrose University here on Saturday night in their second football game of the fall. The Fighting Bees had different plans, scoring 17 unanswered points to take a second-half lead on the back of four Waldorf turnovers and 11 penalties. Waldorf, though, got their playmaker involved to beat St. Ambrose 24-17 for the first time in school history.

kiow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Davenport, IA
Davenport, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
Davenport, IA
Football
Local
Iowa Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Kerr
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horrendous#American Football#The Fighting Bees#Warriors#Coloff Media#Kham#Indians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone who aids or carries out restricted abortions.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy