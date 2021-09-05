Waldorf survives a horrendous third quarter to beat St. Ambrose

DAVENPORT, Iowa – Sometimes things aren’t the way it seems. It seemed like Waldorf was going to race away from St. Ambrose University here on Saturday night in their second football game of the fall. The Fighting Bees had different plans, scoring 17 unanswered points to take a second-half lead on the back of four Waldorf turnovers and 11 penalties. Waldorf, though, got their playmaker involved to beat St. Ambrose 24-17 for the first time in school history.