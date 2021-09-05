Cowboys' Connor Williams: Returns to practice

What ... a ... game. If you believed the Dallas Cowboys would be roundly thumped by Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, you couldn't have been more wrong. Sure, Dak Prescott hadn't played a snap of regular-season football in 334 days and, sure, Brady won his seventh Super Bowl 214 days ago, but the past is the past and the present is a gift -- this regular-season opener being exactly that: a gift for NFL fans worldwide. The Cowboys took the Buccaneers to the brink before their mistakes ultimately caught up with them -- Brady and Co. escaping a nail-biter with a 31-29 win at Raymond James Stadium thanks to a Ryan Succop 36-yarder with two seconds remaining.