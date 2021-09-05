Cowboys' Connor Williams: Returns to practice
Williams has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list, Jonny Auping of the Cowboys' official site reports. While Williams returned to practice Sunday, Dallas' other starting guard, Zack Martin, was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list after testing positive for COVID. Connor McGovern is thus slated to start at right guard in Thursday's season opener against Tampa Bay, while Williams in on track to start at left guard.www.cbssports.com
