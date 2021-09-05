CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Cowboys' Connor Williams: Returns to practice

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Williams has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list, Jonny Auping of the Cowboys' official site reports. While Williams returned to practice Sunday, Dallas' other starting guard, Zack Martin, was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list after testing positive for COVID. Connor McGovern is thus slated to start at right guard in Thursday's season opener against Tampa Bay, while Williams in on track to start at left guard.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Dallas#Right Guard#American Football#The Reserve Covid 19#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To National Anthem Before Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

On Thursday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys stepped on the field for the first game of the 2021 NFL season. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers entered the contest as heavy favorites over Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. Before the game kicked off, the Buccaneers unveiled their Super Bowl banner in front of a packed house.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Getting Crushed For Decision During Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

The 2021 NFL season is officially underway as the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers square off. Tom Brady and company took the field to defend their Super Bowl title against Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. Both offenses struggled in the early portion of the first quarter, but the offensive lull came to a swift end.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Cowboys Sign OT Aviante Collins To Practice Squad

Per Michael Gehlken, the Cowboys have signed OT Aviante Collins to the practice squad. T Isaac Alarcon (International) Collins, 28, wound up going undrafted out of TCU back in 2017. He later signed on with the Vikings and made the roster his first two seasons. Since then, Collins has been...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Everyone’s Asking The Same Thing About Ezekiel Elliott In 1st Half

The Dallas Cowboys are not feeding Ezekiel Elliott in the first half of tonight’s game, and fans and media alike have taken notice. Through nearly two quarters against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Cowboys have relied on Dak Prescott and his group of talented wide receivers. The Dallas passing game has accounted for both touchdowns and is the main reason the Cowboys lead 16-14.
NFLCBS Sports

Cowboys at Bucs score: Tom Brady spoils Dak Prescott's magical return, guides Tampa Bay to game-winning FG

What ... a ... game. If you believed the Dallas Cowboys would be roundly thumped by Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, you couldn't have been more wrong. Sure, Dak Prescott hadn't played a snap of regular-season football in 334 days and, sure, Brady won his seventh Super Bowl 214 days ago, but the past is the past and the present is a gift -- this regular-season opener being exactly that: a gift for NFL fans worldwide. The Cowboys took the Buccaneers to the brink before their mistakes ultimately caught up with them -- Brady and Co. escaping a nail-biter with a 31-29 win at Raymond James Stadium thanks to a Ryan Succop 36-yarder with two seconds remaining.
NFLUS News and World Report

Saints Move Practice to Home of Cowboys After Ida Evacuation

The New Orleans Saints are planning to practice at the home of the Dallas Cowboys for three days this week after evacuating because of Hurricane Ida, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Sunday. The team is scheduled to hold workouts Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday...
Posted by
Corey Douglass

Dallas Cowboys-Los Angeles Rams practice report

Over the weekend, the Dallas Cowboys welcomed the Los Angeles Rams to their training facility in Oxnard, CA for a joint practice. Throughout the years, NFL teams across the league have started inviting teams to practice against during training camp to add a little extra energy to practice. More times than not, the two teams get after each which can lead to some dust ups. That was no different on Saturday for these two teams. The teams practiced for two hours going over multiple scenarios including red zone drills, individual settings, seven on seven and extended team periods.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys release 2021 practice squad roster

The Dallas Cowboys have released their initial practice squad roster for the 2021 season just one day after cutting down their active roster to 53, per The Athletic’s Jon Machota. With waiver claims now complete, the Cowboys are able to bring back 14 players to the roster, including some fan favorites from the HBO Series Hard Knocks.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

WATCH: Dak Prescott looks sharp in second-straight Dallas Cowboys practice

Dak Prescott has certainly looked fully healthy in his two practices coming back from a lingering shoulder strain. On Friday, Cowboys’ reporter Jon Machota tweeted out a video to give fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the franchise quarterback’s progress. In team drills in a live-action scenario on Friday, Prescott completed 10-of-16 of his passes including a beautiful long post to Cedric Wilson.
NFLCBS Sports

Amari Cooper puts together record-setting night in Cowboys' season-opening loss to Buccaneers

The Dallas Cowboys were unable to complete the upset over Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, falling 31-29 in their Week 1 opener, but it wasn't due to a lack of supreme effort from a number of figures on offense. Quarterback Dak Prescott was sensational in his first game back since suffering that gruesome season-ending ankle injury last season and his go-to target on the night in Amari Cooper wasn't so bad himself. In fact, Cooper's first game of 2021 was a historic showing for the Cowboys franchise.
Laramie, WYPosted by
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Cowboys excited for return of packed crowds

LARAMIE – While the University of Wyoming football team was ultimately able to play last fall, a welcome surprise after the Mountain West indefinitely suspended all fall sports just weeks before the season was supposed to begin, something still never felt right. That is set to change Saturday. The Cowboys...
NFLCBS Sports

Buccaneers' Sean Murphy-Bunting suffers dislocated elbow during Week 1 win over Cowboys

The defending Super Bowl champions were able to eek out a 31-29 last-second win over the Dallas Cowboys despite losing one of their starting corners in the midst of the action. In the first quarter of Thursday night's season opener between the Buccaneers and Cowboys, Tampa Bay cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting suffered an elbow injury that ended his night.

Comments / 0

Community Policy