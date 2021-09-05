What have we learned about the service of female Marines?
Amid the many stories surrounding the end of conventional American military operations in Afghanistan, one loss stood out: the death of 13 service members in a suicide bombing at the airport in Kabul, the most Americans killed in Afghanistan on one day since 2011. Two of the 11 Marines killed were women — Sergeant Nicole Gee, from Sacramento, and Sergeant Johanny Rosario, from Lawrence. They are part of a long line of female Marines who have proudly served and risked their lives on the front lines of Afghanistan and Iraq — often in a way that has been misunderstood by the broader American public.www.bostonglobe.com
