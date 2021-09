Gareth Bale ended his two-year Wales scoring drought as his hat-trick secured a thrilling 3-2 World Cup qualifying win over Belarus in Kazan.Bale had not added to his record 33 goals since scoring against Croatia in October 2019 – a run of 16 games.But the Real Madrid forward struck twice from the penalty spot before his dramatic stoppage-time winner broke Belarus hearts, Vitali Lisakovich and Pavel Sedko having scored in the space of two first-half minutes to turn the clash on its head.Bale converted from the spot after five and 69 minutes and was then in the perfect position to...