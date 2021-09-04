Faith leaders want moral decisions on redistricting
INDIANAPOLIS — Religious leaders gathered outside of the Indiana Statehouse chapel recently to plead with lawmakers to make fair, moral decisions regarding redistricting. Lawmakers are set to release the first drafts of maps for the U.S. House of Representatives and the Indiana House of Representatives on Sept. 14 and for the Indiana Senate on Sept. 21. They have also set two public meetings following those dates for input.www.therepublic.com
