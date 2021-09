Greetings from all of us at OSU’s Career Development Center!. We hope that you have been able to find time to relax and recharge this summer. Our team is ready to welcome students back to campus and are busy preparing for a fun and busy fall recruiting season. Over the last few months, we have worked hard to create a lineup of career fairs and events meant to help your team connect with OSU students. Please take a look at the list below and let us know if you have any questions or need assistance deciding what events are the best fit for your organization!