Santa Clarita native creates college prep book

As a college counselor, Casey Rowley Barneson saw firsthand the difficulties and stresses high school students face as they prepare for college applications. “I’ve seen students anxiety rise and how they cope with the demand of these super academic schedules, and I just really started noticing that a lot of kids were putting their mental health on the backburner, sacrificing that to get into a ‘good college,’” Barneson said. “The burnout with students can be so high.”