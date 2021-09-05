11790 Bollingbrook Dr, Chesterfield, VA 23236

Beautiful Stonehenge neighborhood with easy access to Powhite Parkway and Route 288. This gorgeous home is on an almost 1 acre lot! The first and second levels have hardwood floors and spacious rooms. Special features include 3 fireplaces, built in bookcases in the family room, loads of storage and a beautiful screen porch. The owner has taken care of all of the important and pricey improvements to include HVAC's (2015, 2019), water heater (2020), roof (2016), vinyl windows (2021), appliances (2-5 years, except stove). The kitchen is updated with maple cabinets, solid surface counters and has a large island for convenient food prep and entertaining! The family rooms floor to ceiling bookcases flank the wood burning fireplace and the room has access to the screen porch. Living room with fireplace, offering a great opportunity for a home office if needed. All the bedrooms are spacious and 3 offer walk in closets! A large finished basement with a rec room, bedroom and full bath. An oversized 2 car garage has space for extra storage or workshop. Yard is fully fenced in the back and offers a detached shed for extra storage! Walk to elem. and high school! Come make this your own!