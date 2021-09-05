CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Yellowstone’ New Star Finn Little Posts Awesome Pics From Cowboy-Themed Celebration After Filming Season 4

By Leanne Stahulak
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
“Yellowstone” star Finn Little is just as excited as the rest of us for the premiere of Season 4 of the hit Paramount Network show.

The 15-year-old actor joined the cast of the Western for the upcoming season, playing a young boy named Carter. Sources have said Carter is “reminiscent of a young Rip Wheeler’s,” where he’s taken in by the Duttons and given the chance to prove himself.

Most tellingly, Deadline reported that Beth Dutton took him in and insisted he works on the ranch for a bit. Does that mean she survives the explosion that ripped apart her office in the “Yellowstone” Season 3 finale? Little’s character arc certainly makes it seem that way.

But we’ll have to wait for the two-hour Season 4 premiere on Nov. 7 to know for sure. Though, Little already seems to know that his family will plan a big celebration for the day of the premiere.

The Australian actor took to Instagram to share a glimpse behind the scenes at the Little house. He posted a few photos from a Western/cowboy-themed party that Litte’s family threw for him after “Yellowstone” filming wrapped. In the pics, we see several bales of hay with tribal blankets thrown over them, a cowboy hat, ropes, and a picture of a bison hanging on the wall. The decorations look both tasteful and adorable in the space.

“When we got back to Australia after filming Yellowstone season 4 – we had a little celebration with some of our dearest friends,” Little captioned the post. “I can just see Mum/Mom getting the house ready for the Yellowstone S4 premiere come November!”

We’re sure Mrs. Little won’t be the only person gearing up for a “Yellowstone” watch party.

‘Yellowstone’ Posts Reminder That You ‘Need’ to Watch More of the Show

To prepare viewers for the upcoming season, Paramount Network decided to throw a “Workin’ the Yellowstone Labor Day Marathon” on the cable channel. Yesterday, the first season of the show started playing at 12 p.m. EST. Now, the network encourages fans to tune into Season 2, which started earlier today.

In their most recent Twitter post, the “Yellowstone” account tweeted a GIF of Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham), sitting behind his desk. He repeats the words, “Do I need it?” To which the show replies in their caption, “Yes, you need more #YellowstoneTV. The Workin’ the Yellowstone Labor Day Marathon starts NOW on @ParamountNet.”

We could always use some more “Yellowstone,” especially as we wait in anticipation for that new season. Though it’s only a few months away, it still feels like forever. But at least we have the first three seasons to run through again until it’s time for the Season 4 premiere on Nov. 7.

