Boys & Girls Middle School Cross Country Team participated in the Strongsville Quad Meet
On Tuesday, August 31st, The Bears Boys & Girls Cross Country team traveled to Strongsville to run in a quad meet versus Strongsville, Olmsted Falls and Parma. Unfortunately, scores were not taken, but the following boys were our top 5 fastest runners: Jask Sinclair (placed 1st overall), Kaden McGrath, Jake Robaugh, Andrew Frederick, and Ary Patel. Many other boys ran excellent races and had their PR (Personal Record).
