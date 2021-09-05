CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Video: Molly McCann has wild reaction after winning UFC Vegas 36 Fight of the Night bonus

By Alexander K. Lee
MMA Fighting
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComing off of back-to-back losses, Molly McCann had a lot of pressure on her shoulders heading into Saturday’s fight, so one can understand if she was a tad emotional after. McCann won a unanimous decision over Ji Yeon Kim on the UFC Vegas 36 preliminary card and not only snapped her skid, but later found out that she and Kim were the recipients of the evening’s Fight of the Night bonus.

www.mmafighting.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ji Yeon Kim
Person
Molly Mccann
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Of The Night#Combat#G#Scouse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
UFCufc.com

Molly McCann Is Putting Herself First

The last time Molly McCann stepped into the Octagon, the narrative surrounding her highly anticipated performance was drawn away from her, to focus on other external factors during fight week. When the 31-year-old revealed she’d be fighting on the birthday of her late father, the cornerstone of her impending fight...
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Molly McCann releases statement following “Fight of the Night”-winning performance at UFC Vegas 36

UFC women’s flyweight Molly McCann released a statement following her “Fight of the Night”-winning performance at UFC Vegas 36. McCann was coming into this fight off of two straight losses, so she badly needed a win to cement her place on the UFC roster. Not only did McCann win the fight against Ji Yeon Kim, but she also put on a “Fight of the Night”-winning performance in the process. The fight was an absolute war between the two flyweights, with McCann eventually earning a narrow decision win on the scorecards with 29-28 scores across the board for the British fighter.
UFCthebodylockmma.com

UFC Fight Night Prediction: Molly McCann vs. Ji Yeon Kim odds, analysis

The UFC card on Saturday has been unofficially deemed a British Invasion. Originally scheduled for England, the card was pushed back and eventually moved to the Apex in Las Vegas, however, the British talent originally scheduled will still be put up to their tests this weekend. The sole women’s fight booked will see Liverpool’s own Molly McCann take on Korea’s Ji Yeon Kim in a bout in the women’s flyweight division.
UFCnbcsportsedge.com

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Welcome to the JaguarDFS MMA Breakdown for today's UFC Fight Night: Brunson...
UFCufc.com

The Scorecard | UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Till

Saturday’s UFC Vegas event is in the books, and now that the dust has settled in the fight capital of the world, it’s time to go to the scorecard to see who the big winners were at the UFC APEX. 1 – Derek Brunson. Yeah, Derek Brunson’s first fight with...
Combat Sportsworldboxingnews.net

Legendary boxing commentator pulls out of Evander Holyfield event

Evander Holyfield fighting again at 58 has caused a significant stir enough to see former HBO commentator Jim Lampley pull out of the event. Lampley, boxing royalty when it comes to announcing fights, decided to quit the broadcast just hours after Holyfield went through a workout. Looking slow and unable...
WWEringsidenews.com

Former WWE Superstars Spotted Backstage At AEW All Out

AEW All out was this Sunday, and the backstage area was full of familar faces. Some of these people were around All Out weekened, but there are a couple of surprises in the mix. According to Fightful Select, Scott D’Amore, Jerry Lawler, Jeff Jarrett, Eric Bischoff, Kurt Angle, and Mike...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Undertaker Match ‘Canceled’ After Fight At Bar

The Undertaker is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in WWE. He has accomplished a lot over his three-decade-long illustrious career. His WrestleMania streak is also an iconic chapter in pro-wrestling history. But, ‘The Phenom’ was planned to be in a feud that fell apart due to a controversy. Kevin...
Combat SportsMMA Fighting

Georges St-Pierre says Anderson Silva’s boxing success is ‘very, very inspiring’

Count Georges St-Pierre among those who have been both stunned and impressed by Anderson Silva’s late-career swerve into the boxing world. Silva shocked the combat sports world when he upset former WBC middleweight champion Julio César Chávez Jr. back in June, winning a one-sided bout against Chávez Jr. at the age of 46. The match marked Silva’s return to the boxing ring after 16 years away and served as a moment of celebration for many in the MMA community following the disappointing stretch that saw Silva lose seven of his last nine UFC fights to close out his legendary MMA career. And St-Pierre can’t help but be inspired by the feats of his fellow octagon legend.
UFCmmanews.com

Justin Gaethje Makes A Guarantee Ahead Of Michael Chandler Fight

Ahead of their meeting on November 6, Justin Gaethje has made a bold prediction regarding his fight with Michael Chandler. The eagerly anticipated lightweight clash between Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler will take place in Madison Square Garden at UFC 268 later this year, and a wide range of fans believe it has all the ingredients to become a fight-of-the-year candidate.
UFCMMA Fighting

UFC free fight video: Derek Brunson shuts down the hype of Edmen Shahbazyan

Make Derek Brunson the underdog at your own risk. Disrespect was in the air in August 2020 when Brunson and the then-undefeated Edmen Shahbazyan collided in the main event of UFC Vegas 5. A protege of famed Ronda Rousey trainer Edmond Tarverdyan, Shahbazyan was 5-0 under Zuffa properties and being touted as a potential future title challenger in the UFC middleweight division. His vicious first-round head kick KO of Brad Tavares in his previous fight only further validated those calls.
UFCMMA Fighting

Miesha Tate didn’t want to ‘insult the division’ by demanding Holly Holm rematch so early into UFC comeback

More than five years have passed since Miesha Tate snatched the women’s bantamweight title away from Holly Holm at UFC 196, and still her last-minute heroics remain an iconic moment in mixed martial arts history. Tate was just 90 seconds away from failing in her championship bid before forcing Holm to sleep with a Hail Mary rear-naked choke in one of the most dramatic come-from-behind finishes ever seen in the UFC octagon.
UFCMMA Fighting

UFC Vegas 36 video: Tom Aspinall blasts Serghei Spivac with standing elbow, finishes with punches on the ground

Tom Aspinall remains one of the fastest rising contenders in the heavyweight division following another jaw-dropping finish at UFC Vegas 36. The heavy-handed British slugger needed less than three minutes to connect with a perfectly timed knee to the body followed by a clubbing elbow strike that put Serghei Spivac down on the canvas. Once the fight hit the floor, Aspinall just unloaded with a blistering series of punches, which forced the referee to stop the fight.
UFCMMA Fighting

UFC Vegas 36 predictions

What an incredible UFC London card the promotion has put together for Saturday. It’s a shame that it’s taking place in Las Vegas though. With respect to Vegas and the UFC APEX, today’s card was originally planned to take place in London, which is why it features Liverpool’s Darren Till in the main event against fellow middleweight contender Derek Brunson, as well as other standouts from the U.K. such as Tom Aspinall, Molly McCann, Jack Shore, and the debuting Paddy Pimblett.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Jon Jones Announces Tragic UFC Death In Video

Jon Jones has announced the death of UFC makeup artist Suzy Friton from cancer with a touching video of her. “Gone way too soon @suzesuzeq I can’t even think about you without seeing that smile. The last time I saw you I remember you being happy and just as beautiful. That’s the way I choose to remember you forever, always being a light to everyone around you. Thanks for putting up with all my harassment over the years, thank you for doing Jessie‘s make up and making her look so beautiful for all those weigh in ceremonies and fight nights. We love you, always will. @UFC behind the curtains will never be the same without you, truly an original. 🙏🏾❤️ #cancersucks.”
UFCMMAmania.com

Here’s everything that happened at UFC Vegas 36 last night

Last night (Sat., Sept. 4, 2021), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) remained inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, for UFC Vegas 36. In the main event, Middleweight talents Derek Brunson and Darren Till both sought to break into the immediate title picture (watch highlights). Elsewhere on the card, there was a solid mix of established talent and unproven prospects, including the highly anticipated debut of Paddy Pimblett (watch it).
UFCMMA Fighting

Mike Perry regrets Jake Paul beef, but ready to ‘run it’ with J’Leon Love

Mike Perry is no longer fired up about Jake Paul, or at least as fired up as he was. The UFC welterweight let loose on social media when the YouTuber turned boxer released footage of their sparring session before Paul’s fight with Ben Askren. Although he knew he was being filmed (and even did some filming himself), he still felt it was a low blow when Paul responded to UFC lightweight Dustin Poirier’s tweet for them to fight by calling him “light work.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy