A Pro Chef Explains Why These 5 Pots and Pans Are the Only Ones You Need

With so many options for pots, pans, and skillets—as well as gadgets and holders to accompany each—shopping for cookware can be just plain confusing. If you're like me, you eventually find yourself questioning how many pots you really need, what the heck all of these materials are, and how one pan can come in so many sizes. At that point you either just buy them all or abandon the task altogether. This doesn't have to be the case.

The truth is, you really don't need six dozen different non-stick pans in different fonts to cook your morning eggs. There are only five kinds of pots and pans you really need to make any recipe, according to Michele Di Pietro, chef and author of SOUPified: Soups Inspired by Your Favorite Dishes. That’d be a stock pot, sauce pan, sauté pan, large nonstick skillet, plus a small nonstick skillet—and popular cookware brand Abbio Kitchen has them all.

But buying the right cookware is only the first step. Utilizing them correctly is the second. Di Pietro stresses the importance of "always using the properly sized pot or pan for the job—this is honestly a very under-rated and rarely discussed topic," she explains. "I cringe when I see people struggling to use a pan that is too small for what they are cooking." That’s because doing so can change the flavor and texture of a dish.

Now that you’re armed with all this intel, scroll down to shop the only pots and pans you really need.

Shop Abbio pots and pans

Stock pot — $105.00

This pot isn’t just for stock, according to Di Pietro. It’s engineered for quick and even heat distribution making it a go-to for cooking big-batch recipes. Not only is its six-quart-size super-manageable for almost any large or small cooking task, it makes the transition from searing on the stovetop to braising in the oven a breeze (pork shoulder, anyone?).

Sauce pan — $80.00

“If you are a novice cook, buy yourself the Abbio Sauce Pan, one dozen eggs, and some butter or olive oil and start cooking!” says Di Pietro. She uses it for everything from cooking oatmeal to poaching eggs, boiling water for tea, and more. It’s also perfect for reheating soups or anything liquid-based, cooking whole grains and rice, and steaming veggies. The manageable, two-quart, size of the sauce pan makes it the secret workhorse in any kitchen. Plus, the tapered lip on this one allows for easy, mess-free pouring.

Sauté pan — $95.00

From frying chicken cutlets to searing pork chops to finishing spaghetti alla puttanesca, this pan is one of the most versatile in the kitchen. It’s 3.5-quart capacity makes it not only a great size for almost any cooking task, but also sturdy and super-easy to maneuver. The ergonomic Abbio handle, fitted lid, and the added helper handle for extra heat protection are great for quick, spill-free, cooking. “If I were to design a pan of my own, it would look something like the Abbio Sauté Pan,” says Di Pietro.

Large nonstick skillet — $95.00

While many nonstick pans have a short working life, Di Pietro has been using her 11-inch Abbio Large Nonstick Skillet for over two years, with no end in sight. Great for making things like eggs, crepes, grilled sandwiches, bacon, or seared salmon, the best part about this pan is that you can use less oil when cooking because of the durable, scratch-resistant, easy-to-clean coating—it’s even oven-safe up to 450°F.

Small nonstick skillet — $80.00

Finally, like the Abbio Sauce Pan, the Small Nonstick Skillet is the perfect convenient size for cooking (or reheating), plus prepping toppings, sides, or small dishes. Like its larger counterpart, this eight-inch pan is also oven-safe up to 450°F and ergonomically built for easy movement, pouring, or flipping. Bonus: It’s scratch-resistant.

The set — $355.00

Ready to fully upgrade your cookware collection? Invest in Abbio’s full set. You’ll get the stock pot, sauce pan, sauté pan, large nonstick skillet, and small nonstick skillet for $100 less than you’d pay if you bought all five items separately.

