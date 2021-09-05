CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

A Texas Judge Temporarily Halted Abortion Ban Enforcement. That Won’t Stop the GOP in Other States.

By Edwin Rios
Mother Jones
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. Just two days after a conservative Supreme Court majority allowed the most restrictive law banning abortions to go into effect, a Texas county judge on Friday temporarily halted an anti-abortion group’s attempt to sue workers and providers at Planned Parenthood clinics for providing services. Even so, the brief reprieve for pro-abortion supporters will not stop the onslaught of copycat laws Republican state lawmakers are considering in the coming year.

Massachusetts StateBoston Globe

How a Massachusetts case could end the Texas abortion law

The Supreme Court’s Whole Woman’s Health decision not to block the Texas post-six-week abortion ban has caused terrified abortion providers to shut down despite the ban’s flagrant violation of Roe v. Wade. A particularly chilling aspect of the Texas law empowers any civilian anywhere to sue Texans who aid in an abortion and to collect a bounty of at least $10,000 if they win in court.
Congress & CourtsSlate

Republicans Don’t Actually Want Roe v. Wade to End This Way

On Sept. 1, the anti-abortion movement won its most substantial legal victory in nearly half a century. But most Republicans don’t actually want to talk about it. Instead, the GOP’s reaction to Texas’ six-week abortion ban—which took effect at the beginning of the month after the Supreme Court refused to block it—has been silence, punctuated by lies about the law itself. Despite the Republican Party’s decadeslong crusade against Roe v. Wade, the vast majority of GOP politicians declined to celebrate, or even note, Roe’s functional demise. Why?
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Democrats push Justice Department to punish 'would-be' enforcers of Texas abortion ban

WASHINGTON — Democrats in Congress are urging the Justice Department to go after Texans who sue to enforce the state’s new abortion ban — saying the federal government should go as far as bringing criminal charges against “would-be vigilantes” — as the party continues searching for ways to respond to what Republicans are now deeming a national model for stopping abortions.
Texas Statephillytrib.com

Texas's abortion law is a nightmare for women - and a warning to the nation

Texas’s newly imposed anti-abortion law combines the viciousness of flat-out abortion bans and the MAGA crowd’s penchant for bullying and harassment. The law prohibits abortions six weeks after a woman’s last period, putting her well-being and life choices under the thumb of the state. Republicans intend to enforce the law by incentivizing people to make claims against anyone assisting a woman to obtain such an abortion by offering a $10,000 bounty. Without any state enforcement, the ability of plaintiffs to challenge the law is limited.
Texas StateNew York Post

AOC mocked by conservatives after Texas abortion ban argument

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is being criticized for her use of the term “menstruating persons” as she lashed out at Texas Gov. Greg Abbott over his new six-week abortion ban. The far-left New York congresswoman called Abbott “deeply ignorant” on Tuesday over the Lone Star State’s new law that prohibits almost...
Texas Statebloomberglaw.com

DOJ Files Suit in Effort to Void the Texas Anti-Abortion Law (1)

Attorney General Garland calls law ‘clearly unconstitutional’. Analyst cites difficulty in targeting who to sue under the law. The Justice Department sought to put a quick stop to a restrictive anti-abortion law in Texas after the Supreme Court refused to do so, seeking an emergency injunction to block it long enough for a court to rule it unconstitutional.
Texas StateMSNBC

Texas' abortion law is the start of the Republican endgame

Last week the Supreme Court did something courts don’t usually do: It gutted Roe v. Wade, a landmark legal precedent that stood for almost 50 years. Since 1973, Roe has guaranteed the legal right to an abortion. It has been so impactful that most Americans know the case by name. Now, the Supreme Court has cast that right into doubt.
Texas Statefox9.com

Justice Department files lawsuit against Texas over abortion law

WASHINGTON - The Justice Department is suing Texas over a new state law that bans most abortions, arguing that it was enacted "in open defiance of the Constitution." The lawsuit, filed Thursday in federal court in Texas, asks a federal judge to declare that the law is invalid, "to enjoin its enforcement, and to protect the rights that Texas has violated."
Texas StateMSNBC

Texas abortion law should be fought at state court level

Texas has enacted the nation’s strictest abortion law, which flies in the face of almost half a century of Supreme Court precedent. A federal trial court, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and the U.S. Supreme Court all allowed this law to go into effect and, hence, functionally overturned the landmark decision in Roe v. Wade. With one caveat, it is now open season for states to assume we live in a post-Roe world.
Stanford, CAstanford.edu

Maneuvering Around the Court: Stanford’s Civil Procedure Expert Diego Zambrano on the Texas Abortion Law

A new Texas law, known as SB8, seeks to bar abortions in the state starting at six weeks of pregnancy. Instead of relying on government enforcement, the law empowers anyone to bring a claim against an abortion provider (or anyone who “aids and abets”) for a statutory penalty of at least $10,000. The law also adopts labyrinthine procedures to avoid federal constitutional review. For instance, to challenge the constitutionality of a statute, plaintiffs typically sue the government officials in charge of enforcing the law. By deputizing private enforcers, however, Texas seeks to avoid this method of judicial review.
Texas Statenny360.com

Justice Department sues to void Texas anti-abortion law

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department sought to put a quick stop to a restrictive anti-abortion law in Texas after the Supreme Court refused to do so, seeking an emergency injunction to block it long enough for a court to rule it unconstitutional. The 27-page complaint, filed Thursday in federal court...
Texas StateCBS Austin

Pro-abortion, anti-abortion forces react to DOJ lawsuit over strict new Texas abortion law

“The act is clearly unconstitutional under long standing Supreme Court precedent,” said US Attorney General Merrick Garland. Today the Department of Justice filed a lawsuit, suing Texas over Senate Bill 8, also known as the heartbeat bill. That's the new restrictive abortion law that went into effect on September 1, it bans abortions after six weeks and empowers anyone to sue someone who has assisted in an abortion.

Comments / 0

