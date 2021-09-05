Re: In 1 play....

"With that being said, he needs to step up his running game as a scrambler when no receivers are open." He didn't run against Notre Dame (supposedly hurt). He sure as heck didn't run last night. If he's a scrambler, why has he not shown it? Exactly what is he waiting for? He had many opportunities to leave the pocket last night. My guess is he is inexperienced and simply has never seen a high powered defense like what he saw against the 'Dawgs. I also believe he is not a spry kind of athlete. He should be good for third and one and goal line situations (Why didn't he run even once at the five yard line?). Seems to me he is a pocket passer with a devastating arm. Give him time and he will kill you. Pressure him and he.....well, looks like he did last night. Other teams will emulate Georgia's game plan. Put as much pressure on him as possible, especially since Clemson's running game has disappeared over the last couple of years.