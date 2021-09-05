Unvaccinated Cleveland mayoral candidates put others at risk

WEWS News 5 recently reported that Cleveland mayoral candidates Basheer Jones and, apparently, Dennis Kucinich had not been vaccinated against COVID-19, Jones because he was waiting for others to get it first, and Kucinich, apparently because of an undisclosed medical condition. Jones later got his first shot. As a Cleveland voter, I’ve been following all seven mayoral candidates as they’ve made dozens of public appearances elbow-to-elbow with other candidates, shaking hands and talking with the public, mostly unmasked and not observing social distancing.