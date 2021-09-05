CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cleveland, OH

Unvaccinated Cleveland mayoral candidates put others at risk

By Other Voices
Posted by 
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WEWS News 5 recently reported that Cleveland mayoral candidates Basheer Jones and, apparently, Dennis Kucinich had not been vaccinated against COVID-19, Jones because he was waiting for others to get it first, and Kucinich, apparently because of an undisclosed medical condition. Jones later got his first shot. As a Cleveland voter, I’ve been following all seven mayoral candidates as they’ve made dozens of public appearances elbow-to-elbow with other candidates, shaking hands and talking with the public, mostly unmasked and not observing social distancing.

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 45

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
49K+
Followers
49K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Government
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dennis Kucinich
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wews News 5#Cleveland Note#Disclaimer Registration#Advance Local
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Cuyahoga County, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Ex-Cuyahoga County Jail director pushed ill-fated expansion plan to make ‘filthy lucre off the backs of inmates,’ prosecutor tells jury

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- As ex-Cuyahoga County Jail director Ken Mills pushed ahead with the ill-fated plan to expand the already overcrowded and understaffed facility in 2017, many of the corrections officers, supervisors and medical staff who worked there saw the potential for disaster. Mills instead saw dollar signs from charging...
Akron, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

City of Akron shares framework to reduce violence, with funding coming from American Rescue Plan Act

AKRON, Ohio – The city of Akron on Thursday announced its Five Point Framework for Community Violence Reduction in Akron. The framework aims to communicate the city’s work in reducing violence, identify community partners that can assist and foster community conversation. Some $20 million has been allocated by Mayor Dan Horrigan to assist with these efforts, with funding coming from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Ohio StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

Ohio Republicans unveil new state legislative maps preserving GOP Statehouse supermajority, despite anti-gerrymandering rules

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Republican Ohio legislative leaders have proposed new state House and Senate maps that if passed, likely would award them a disproportionately large share of Ohio seats, allowing them to maintain their veto-proof majority at the Statehouse despite new rules meant to discourage partisan gerrymandering. Hours after Senate...
Ohio StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

Ohio Republicans to finally unveil legislative redistricting maps: Capitol Letter

It’s happening: Just more than a week after blowing a constitutional deadline, Republicans will introduce their proposal to redraw Ohio’s state legislative maps during an Ohio Redistricting Commission meeting today, Andrew Tobias writes. A second meeting will be held this afternoon to consider officially introducing the map, putting it on a legal track to eventually be approved by a Sept. 15 legal deadline. Republican Senate President Matt Huffman told reporters he still plans to seek Democratic sign-off on the maps which would allow them to remain in place for 10 years, instead of just four years without Democratic support.
Cuyahoga County, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Why did Benjamin Dagley get Cuyahoga County probation after dangerous gas release?

It was alarming enough to see Shaquille Brewster of NBC News accosted live on the air. Now we find out that his alleged attacker, Benjamin Dagley, got an extremely lenient 2018 plea deal, pleading guilty to attempted felonious assault, inducing panic and vandalism, and was sentenced to five years’ probation, after he was indicted for releasing dangerous gas at an electroplating plant and other charges (”Task force arrests Wooster man accused of accosting MSNBC reporter in Mississippi,” Sept. 3).
Berea, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

Berea City Schools keeping COVID-19 at bay so far

BEREA, Ohio -- In terms of fending off COVID-19 infections, current data shows it is so far, so good for the Berea City Schools. Superintendent Tracy Wheeler told the Board of Education at its work session Tuesday (Sept. 7) that the infection rate remains low. There are 5,229 students and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy