Re: Not saying you're wrong, but I'd guess we won't see any move

Yea and promoting from within is ridiculous too. Clemson should have never hired a WR coach to be a head coach. We all know how that has affected the program. I agree with Bockhorst and Putnam especially. Last year, there were a bunch of big, talented guys, but instead of letting them gain experience, they went with the slightly more experienced group with very little talent. Now they're stuck between a rock and hard place because those young talented guys still aren't experienced enough.