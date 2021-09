It is time for our Governor, to start governing for all Floridians, not just those who subscribe to the extremes of the Republican party. His refusal to mandate vaccinations instead, pushing the monoclonal antibody treatment, which is produced and sold by one of his major contributors to his campaign funds, is disgraceful. He should be pushing vaccinations instead of this drug, which, by the way, has not been approved by the FDA and is difficult to administer and NOT guaranteed to work.