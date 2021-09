Freedom is the continuous action we all must take, and each generation must do its part to create an even more fair, more just society. – John Lewis. ONE CANNOT HELP but be troubled by the events that have transpired across our country over the past few years. The high-profile instances of racism and racial violence we’ve experienced are merely the most recent of in a string of discrimination and injustice brought about by the deeply imbedded systemic racism, violence, and inequity still prevalent in our society today. These incidents dramatically underscore the fact that a substantial amount of work remains to be done for our society to address these issues.