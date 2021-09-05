2021 Blackhawks Top 25 Under 25: Alex Vlasic moves up to No. 13

Here’s a sight for sore eyes, even if I wasn’t there to see it in person:. Yes, a real press scrum for the Blackhawks and Chicago media, in person. Obviously distanced and masked and I’d venture a guess that most, if not all involved, are vaccinated against COVID-19. But it’s great to see this become more of a reality after having so many months of Zoom press conferences. Hopefully if things can go in the right direction regarding COVID cases, this will become the norm again and not an exception.