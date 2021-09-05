CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Houston water safety effort aimed at saving lives

By Treyvon Waddy, Correspondent, Treyvon Waddy, Houston Chronicle, Treyvon Waddy
Houston Chronicle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city of Houston is looking to keep its citizens above water as they venture out to Lake Houston. The plan was enacted in response to a drowning in Lake Houston that occurred Easter weekend of 2020, according to Councilman Mayor Dave Martin, whose District E includes Lake Houston and Kingwood. He said the sheer size of Lake Houston previously made it difficult for first responders to rescue lost boaters in an emergency.

