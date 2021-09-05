CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recap: Wake Men’s Soccer Escapes 9 Man Cornell in 2OT

By chrisdelmetro
bloggersodear.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-1) got their second win on the bounce this Saturday, eventually seeing off a resolute Cornell Big Red side (0-1) 2-1 in overtime. It was a sloppy performance in parts for the Deacs, never really having the full control of the game and moving the ball with the cutting precision that they like to, allowing Cornell to stick around in the game and even force OT before they would get the result they were looking for. It was a rollercoaster game to be sure, and although it wasn’t a performance the Deacs will want to repeat, it is a result that they can build on.

Hays, KSPosted by
Hays Post

⚽Men's soccer opens season with a pair of matches

The Fort Hays State men's soccer team opens up the 2021 season with a pair of matches this week. On Thursday (Sept. 2), the Tigers travel to Pueblo, Colo. to face off with CSU-Pueblo at 1 p.m. (noon MT). They will then turn around and host MSU-Denver on Sunday (Sept. 5) at 2:30 p.m. for their home opener as a part of a men's and women's doubleheader at FHSU Soccer Stadium.
Kalamazoo, MIkzoo.edu

Men's Soccer Wins at Illinois Tech

CHICAGO, Ill. - The Kalamazoo College men's soccer team won 3-1 at Illinois Tech on Saturday. Aidan Gillig scored twice while Alex Wallace also scored for the Hornets. Colin Halloran, Shun Yonehara, and Michele Alia each had assist. Kalamazoo outshot Illinois Tech 25-7 overall including 11-5 on goal. Gavin Houtkooper...
SoccerWVNews

WVU men's soccer opens with shutout win

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The West Virginia University men’s soccer team opened the 2021 campaign with a 2-0 win over Robert Morris on Thursday afternoon at North Athletic Complex in Moon Township, Pennsylvania. The Mountaineers led for nearly the entire match, scoring its first goal in just the second minute....
Syracuse, NYchatsports.com

2021 Syracuse men’s soccer season preview

Syracuse, Syracuse Orange, Ian McIntyre, sports season, Georgetown Hoyas men's basketball, Atlantic Coast Conference. Another season is upon us for the Syracuse Orange men’s soccer team. This one won’t be a split season like the prior (unfortunately), which was altered due to the pandemic. This one’s just a regular old season in which the Orange trot out a side that has to compete in the meat grinder that exists in the ACC for soccer. Here’s a little preview of what Coach Ian McIntyre will be looking to work with through the season.
Fullerton, CAdailytitan.com

Men's soccer drops opener against Seattle

Cal State Fullerton men’s soccer lost their season opening match to Seattle University, 1-0, on Thursday night in the first-ever meeting between the two schools. The Titans played their first game since Nov. 9, 2019 at Championship Field in Seattle, Washington. The Redhawks started out the game aggressive as the...
SoccerGeorgetown Voice

Men’s soccer poised for return to the biggest stage

The 2020 Georgetown Hoyas men’s soccer season was different from any other, starting with the fact that it was played in the spring of 2021. Just 3 months later, the Hoyas hope to build off their 10-2-2 season, where they were mainstays at the top of the national rankings but ultimately fell in the NCAA quarterfinals to eventual national champions, Marshall. The tournament showing was an impressive one nonetheless, as they knocked off the top scoring offense in the country in High Point along with top contenders in Penn State.
Soccergwsports.com

Men's Soccer Rolls Past VMI in Opener

WASHINGTON - Led by a pair of goals from Oscar Haynes Brown, GW men's soccer opened its season in style Thursday afternoon with a dominant 4-0 win over VMI in front of an enthusiastic home crowd on the Mount Vernon Campus. Haynes Brown set the tone with a score 66...
Soccergogriffs.com

Five Things to Know: Women’s Soccer to Meet Cornell Friday

Canisius (0-1-1) at Cornell (0-0-0) Date: Friday, August 27. The Canisius women's soccer team will continue its road swing on Friday when it travels to Ithaca, N.Y., for a non-conference match at Cornell. Game time at Berman Field is set for 5 p.m. 2. Last Time Out. The Golden Griffins...
Bridgeport, WVWDTV

WVU Men’s Soccer prepares for rival game

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia men’s soccer posted a shutout win in their season opener against Robert Morris last Thursday. The Mountaineers ended the matchup 2-0 with scores from Dyon Dromers and Ciro Bourlot Jaeggi. The team is preparing to take on No. 3 Pitt on Monday at 7pm,...
Milwaukee, WIchatsports.com

Men’s Soccer Falls At Milwaukee, 2-1

The Drake men's soccer team fell to Milwaukee, 2-1, in its season opener Thursday evening in Wisconsin. Although the Panthers maintained possession for almost half the match, the Bulldogs' defensive efforts helped keep the possession split throughout the 90 minutes. Both teams spent much of their possession time in midfield. Two of the match's three goal were scored on penalty kicks.
Kirtland, OHlakelandcc.edu

Men's soccer rolls Redhawks

The Lakeland men's soccer team (2-0, 2-0) started off quick and then cruised to an 8-0 victory over the Lake Michigan Redhawks. The Lakers intensity was high as they pressured the Redhawks early. Omani Leacock, Omar Alumtairi, and Gavin Smargiasso swarmed them right from the start. Two minutes into the game, the Lakers took a shot that was blocked. Leacock picked it up and passed it to Smargiasso who quickly put it away for the 1-0 lead. The tone was set, and the Lakers sailed. Omani Leaconck finished with 2 goals and 3 assists, while Hokeun Jee and Alumtairi each finished with 2 goals and an assist. Norbert Baguma also added a goal for the Lakers.
SoccerGW Hatchet

Men’s soccer sets sights on A-10 crown

Men’s soccer is aiming to reach the A-10 Championship for a second consecutive season. Despite the Colonials falling to Fordham 2–0 in the conference title game in April, the team far exceeded their No. 11 preseason rank and defied expectations by defeating No. 1 Dayton in the semifinal. Head coach Craig Jones said opposing teams will make it more difficult for GW to replicate last season’s success.
South Bend, INIndiana Daily Student

Instant recap: No. 2 IU men’s soccer beats Notre Dame in overtime

No. 2 IU men’s soccer took down the University of Notre Dame 3-2 in overtime Friday night in South Bend, Indiana. Freshman midfielder Tommy Mihalic scored twice for the Hoosiers in his debut, and junior midfielder Ben Yeagley scored the golden-goal winner. Junior goalkeeper Roman Celentano had four saves in...
Soccerhubison.com

Men's Soccer Announces Venue/Time Change

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Howard Men's Soccer announced the contest versus George Washington will now be played at Greene Stadium and scheduled for a 5 p.m. start. The Bison men's soccer is looking to improve to a 1-0-1 start. Series: Colonials leads the series 6-2. First visit to Greene Stadium. Howard...
Soccerhubison.com

Men's Soccer Draws Versus GW

WASHINGTON, D.C.-- On Monday, Howard opened its home slate, battling GW to a 1-1 draw at Greene Stadium. Howard's Bryson Baker recorded his first career goal at the 22-minute mark to take an early lead, 1-0. Howard's Emory Simon got the nod at goalkeeper, recording ten saves, held the Colonials...
Spokane, WAgozags.com

Men's Soccer Drop to Bowling Green in Overtime

SPOKANE, Wash. -- In the first-ever matchup between the two teams, Gonzaga men's soccer fell 2-1 in overtime against Bowling Green on Sunday (Aug. 29). In the first half, both teams went scoreless as the Falcons (1-0-1) oushot the Zags 9-1. Redshirt sophomore Johan Garibay collected four saves in the first 45 minutes as freshman Wylie Trujillo had the lone shot for GU (0-2-0) in the half.
Saint Cloud, MNkvsc.org

MEN’S SOCCER ENDS HOME EXHIBITION WITH A STRIKE

The much anticipated first home game for the St. Cloud State Men’s Soccer team was well worth the wait. In the second game of a Husky Stadium doubleheader, the Men’s team took the pitch to square up against the newcomers to college soccer, the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Blugold. Even though the game would end in a nil-nil tie, it was not without fireworks of its own.
Soccerfordhamsports.com

Men’s Soccer Downed by #5 Georgetown

Washington, D.C. – (August 29, 2021) – The fifth-ranked Georgetown Hoyas scored four times in the first half on Sunday afternoon, as they earned a 4-0 decision over the Fordham Rams in men's soccer action in Washington, D.C. The Hoyas struck early as Kyle Linhares passed at the top of...
Kalamazoo, MIkzoo.edu

Men's Soccer Falls in Opener at No. 19 Chicago

CHICAGO, Ill. - The Kalamzoo College men's soccer team lost its season opener 1-0 at No. 19 University of Chicago on Wednesday. After a scoreless first half, Chicago scored the game's only goal in the 54th minute. The host Maroons held a 13-6 advantage in shots, including 4-1 on goal.
Aerospace & Defensesiuecougars.com

Men's Soccer Falls at No. 19 Marquette

MILWAUKEE, Wis. – SIUE men's soccer dropped a 4-3 decision Sunday at No. 19 Marquette. The Cougars dropped to 0-1-1 while Marquette is now 2-0-0. After going down 1-0 in the first half, the Cougars rebounded with a pair of goals just over two minutes a part by Alex Pontoni scored his first of the season in the 39th minute thanks to an assist from Kelby Phillips. Max Broughton gave SIUE a 2-1 in the 41st minute with Alex Segura picking up his first assist.

