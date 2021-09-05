Recap: Wake Men’s Soccer Escapes 9 Man Cornell in 2OT

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-1) got their second win on the bounce this Saturday, eventually seeing off a resolute Cornell Big Red side (0-1) 2-1 in overtime. It was a sloppy performance in parts for the Deacs, never really having the full control of the game and moving the ball with the cutting precision that they like to, allowing Cornell to stick around in the game and even force OT before they would get the result they were looking for. It was a rollercoaster game to be sure, and although it wasn’t a performance the Deacs will want to repeat, it is a result that they can build on.