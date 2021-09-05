CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Johnsbury, VT

Accused Truck Thief Misses Multiple Court Dates, Arrest Warrants Issued

By grayd@caledonian-record.com Staff Writer
Caledonian Record-News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman accused of stealing a truck in St. Johnsbury missed court dates in two different courts in the last week for two separate stolen vehicle cases. Whitney Adams, 35, of Eden Mills, was supposed to be in Lamoille Superior Court on Wednesday to answer to charges of operating a vehicle without owner’s consent and leaving the scene of a crash. The vehicle she allegedly stole on July 27 was parked in St. Johnsbury and belonged to St. Johnsbury resident, Keith Taylor.

www.caledonianrecord.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Johnsbury, VT
City
Eden Mills, VT
Local
Vermont Crime & Safety
Saint Johnsbury, VT
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Sanders
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lamoille Superior Court#Franklin Superior Court#St Albans Police#Chevrolet Cobalt#Office Joseph Clark#Ford F150#St Johnsbury Police#Stowe Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone who aids or carries out restricted abortions.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy