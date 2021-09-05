Accused Truck Thief Misses Multiple Court Dates, Arrest Warrants Issued

A woman accused of stealing a truck in St. Johnsbury missed court dates in two different courts in the last week for two separate stolen vehicle cases. Whitney Adams, 35, of Eden Mills, was supposed to be in Lamoille Superior Court on Wednesday to answer to charges of operating a vehicle without owner’s consent and leaving the scene of a crash. The vehicle she allegedly stole on July 27 was parked in St. Johnsbury and belonged to St. Johnsbury resident, Keith Taylor.