CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Okta's Long-Term Prospects Keep Getting Better

By Jeremy Bowman
Posted by 
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago
  • Auth0 is being integrated faster than expected, a good sign that the acquisition was the right move.
  • Okta was named the top company in identity-as-a-service by Forrester.
  • The company has ambitious five-year growth targets, but they should be achievable.

Okta's (NASDAQ:OKTA) second-quarter earnings report came out Wednesday night. This report gave investors the first update since the company's $6.5 billion acquisition of Auth0 closed on May 3, just a few days after the quarter began. While some investors seemed skeptical of the all-stock deal, especially given its hefty price tag, the second-quarter results show that the deal is priming Okta for long-term growth.

Overall revenue in the quarter was up 59% to $315.5 million, which was well ahead of estimates at $295.5 million. Standalone Okta revenue growth was up 39%, a slight acceleration from the previous quarter. On the bottom line, the Auth0 acquisition weighed on results as expected, with the company reporting an adjusted loss of $0.11 per share. That was down from a per-share profit of $0.07 in the quarter a year ago, but still better than the analyst consensus at a loss of $0.35.

Okta had a record quarter for customer additions with 750, bringing the grand total to 13,050. However, the biggest takeaways from the quarter revolve around the company's long-term growth potential. Let's take a closer look.

The Auth0 integration is moving faster than expected

There were a number of compelling strategic reasons for the Auth0 acquisition. First, Auth0's products are complementary to Okta's in a number of ways. Auth0 focuses only on Customer Identity Access Management (CIAM), while most of Okta's revenue comes from Workforce Identity. Auth0 also has a substantially different customer base -- the two companies only had 300 customers in common, or just 2% of Okta's total customer base. The companies offer a different set of CIAM products that cater to different needs. Auth0 focuses more on developers, allowing for more customizable solutions, while Okta's product is more of a universal low-code solution that can be applied according to an enterprise's security protocols.

Because the two companies have distinct strengths and different customer bases, Okta now has a great opportunity to cross-sell and upsell to the combined group of customers. This strategy includes selling Okta-branded workforce identity products to Auth0 customers and Auth0's CIAM solution to Okta's own workforce customers. The company shared one such example on the earnings call, noting that Warby Parker had been an Okta Workforce Identity customer and became an Auth0 customer during the quarter. Auth0 also has 13,000 self-service customers -- essentially developers building programs with its tools -- and another 40,000 free users, giving Okta another large potential market to tap into.

Additionally, Auth0, as a company that grew with a globally distributed workforce, derives a greater share of revenue internationally than Okta, which should help accelerate Okta's business outside the U.S. In Q2, 21% of revenue came from outside the U.S., with total international revenue doubling from the year-ago quarter.

Finally, the company said it was accelerating the timeline for integrating the sales force, targeting the beginning of the next fiscal year in February. That will help drive the kind of upselling and cross-selling that made the acquisition so appealing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32S7KW_0bnM19uV00
Image source: Okta.

Okta is the leader in identity

In the latest Forrester Wave report, Okta is rated as the top company in both strategy and current offerings. Forrester gave Okta the highest possible score in 14 out of 18 categories, including product vision, innovation roadmap, and user experience.

While the Forrester report is just one data point, it shows that Okta's product itself is an advantage over its competitors and that there's a strong product suite underpinning the company's growth. Okta considers Microsoft to be its main competitor, but the Forrester report ranked Microsoft #4, trailing Okta significantly in current product offerings. As a stand-alone, platform-neutral cloud identity company, Okta has some advantages over an enterprise software giant like Microsoft, whose tools come bundled with larger Microsoft packages and are therefore less customizable.

The five-year growth path is clear

Okta is targeting revenue of $4 billion in fiscal 2026, or annual growth of at least 35% each year, essentially growing as fast as the legacy business is currently. It also expects 20% free cash flow margins, meaning it plans to be both high-growth and highly profitable by then.

Okta should be able to hit those targets. It owns just a small piece of a massive addressable market that it values at $65 billion in 2021 and $80 billion next year, compared to $1.25 billion in expected 2021 revenue. The company is moving into the identity governance administration and privileged access management markets next year, adding $15 billion to complete the $80 billion addressable market in 2022. And Okta already has an impressive track record of steady growth, unlike many more volatile cloud stocks. Revenue growth has consistently come in around 40% in recent quarters, and its net retention rate has hovered around 120%, showing the company is both adding new customers and steadily growing its relationships with existing customers by expanding to new products and new employees.

Overall, with the digital transformation being accelerated by the pandemic and the Auth0 acquisition opening a number of new growth opportunities, this cloud stock looks well-positioned to make good on its ambitions.

Comments / 0

The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
123K+
Followers
58K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Enterprise Software#Stocks#Customer Retention#Innovation#Standalone Okta#Auth0#Ciam#Okta Workforce Identity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Reasons to Buy IBM, and 1 Reason To Sell

IBM has a new CEO and ambitious plans for the future. Big Blue will split into two companies by the end of the year. The stock's valuation is cheap, but the company's turnaround plans still face plenty of challenges. Over the past ten years, IBM's (NYSE:IBM) stock declined nearly 20%...
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Things to Like About Okta's Latest Earnings Report

Demand is strong for the core identity-management business and Okta's latest game-changing acquisition. Net losses are a drawback but likely temporary as the Auth0 business becomes integrated into Okta's portfolio. Management raised its fiscal 2022 outlook for the second time this year. Investors were bracing for some potentially bad news...
StocksPosted by
MarketRealist

SRNG Stock Is an Undervalued Bet on Ginkgo’s Long-Term Potential

Soaring Eagle Acquisition (SRNG) and Ginkgo Bioworks announced their merger in May. The merger is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2021. According to the merger deal, Ginkgo Bioworks will receive $2.5 billion in gross proceeds to pursue its growth plans. The cash includes $1.7 billion held in trust by SRNG and $775 million in PIPE. The deal valued Ginkgo at $17.8 billion. The company's pro forma EV is close to $15.2 billion. Many people want to know if SRNG stock is undervalued before its merger with Ginkgo.
Stocksambcrypto.com

Why Polkadot’s long-term prospects might be almost guaranteed

Polkadot is one of the few altcoins that has been able to carry forth its independent rally amidst the not-so-favorable broader market trend. With only 14 red candles on the daily chart since 21 July, the crypto has managed to appreciate by over 177% since. At the time of writing, DOT was trading just above the $32-mark.
Financial ReportsPosted by
pymnts

Kirkland’s Thinking Long-Term as Sales Stumble

Kirkland’s, Inc., struggled in the second quarter of fiscal 2021, watching net sales and comparable sales dip, but the company remains confident it has the infrastructure in place to achieve its long-term financial goals. Net sales dropped 8% to just under $115 million in the three months ending July 31,...
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Long-Term Investors Should Keep an Eye on This SPAC Stock

Grab wraps a variety of commonly used services into a single super-app. Its market in Southeast Asia is highly digitally native. The value of the transactions on Grab's platform has increased 10 times in just a few years, and there's a lot more room for growth. Special purpose acquisition companies...
MarketsInvestor's Business Daily

Software, Semiconductor Leaders Surge Past S&P 500, Long-Term Leader Peers

ServiceNow (NOW), Synopsys (SNPS), Cadence Design (CDNS), Monolithic Power (MPWR) and Atlassian (TEAM) outperformed the general equity indexes this past week. Each rallied 3% or more. All outdid a 1.6% advance by the S&P 500 and a 2.3% jump by the Nasdaq 100-tracking Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) exchange traded fund. Neither the Long-Term Leaders list…
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

A Look Into Okta's Debt

Shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) increased by 19.90% in the past three months. Before we understand the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Okta has. Based on Okta's balance sheet as of May 27, 2021, long-term debt is at $1.75 billion and current debt is at $20.78 million, amounting to $1.77 billion in total debt. Adjusted for $659.89 million in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $1.11 billion.
Businessprotocol.com

Asana and Twilio list shares on Silicon Valley's Long-Term Stock Exchange

Nearly a year after the Long-Term Stock Exchange opened, Asana and Twilio will now be dual-listed on the NYSE and the LTSE, marking the first companies to do so. In order to list on the LTSE, the companies had to agree to a set of five principles and publish policies, like compensation plans, that reward long-term thinking. While dual listing is more common for companies in foreign markets accessing new capital pools, the LTSE is designed for companies to access sets of investors who support their long-term vision.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Smartsheet Stock Just Dropped 10%

Shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR), a provider of workflow automation software, had tumbled 10.6% by 9:40 a.m. EDT Wednesday despite reporting an earnings beat Tuesday night. Heading into its second-quarter 2022 earnings report, analysts had forecast the company would lose $0.13 per share (pro forma) on sales of only $125.5 million. As it turned out, Smartsheet lost only $0.05 per share, and its sales beat expectations, rising 44% year over year to $131.7 million.
EconomyBenzinga

Is Tesla's Long-Term EV Market Leadership Under Threat?

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA)'s early mover advantage has given the company a head start in the EV arena. Although the company may not be able to sustain the big lead it started out with, according to a new report. Tesla's Shrinking Lead: Tesla held a 15% share in the global...
Economykitco.com

What is copper’s long-term price target? Gianni Kovacevic

China is going through its third batch of strategic reserves selling, commencing on September 1. This sale will include 150,000 tons of metal, including 70,000 tons of aluminum, 50,000 tons of zinc, and 30,000 tons of copper. Due to this selling, copper has fallen from its highs in May. Disclaimer:...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Value Stocks That'll Make You Richer in September (and Beyond)

Over the very long term, value stocks have outperformed growth stocks. Wall Street looks to be grossly undervaluing these time-tested companies despite their hearty growth prospects. Since the end of the Great Recession, all eyes have been on growth stocks. Historically low lending rates and abundant access to cheap capital...

Comments / 0

Community Policy